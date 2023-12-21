What is Life2vec? AI death calculator predictor with high accuracy sparks concern online

Scientists have invented Life2vec, an AI death calculator that can predict with 78% accuracy when an individual might die. It can also determine the amount of money a person will have at the time of their passing.

Created by Denmark and US inventors, the model was made after fetching data from the Danish demographic and the health records of six million people. This AI computes an individual's life outcomes by examining their past data. Sune Lehmann, the author of the study report that was released this month, told The Post:

“We use the technology behind ChatGPT (something called transformer models) to analyze human lives by representing each person as the sequence of events that happens in their life.”

Between 2008 and 2020, Lehmann and his group examined a diversified subject population of 6 million people from Denmark varying in age and s*x. Analysts in the team used Life2vec to track down which subjects would likely live for a certain period. Some specific information of each participant in the study was fed to the AI, using simple language such as:

“During her third year at secondary boarding school, Hermione followed give elective classes.”

The researchers then assigned different digital tokens representing data in a few specific categories. Using these provided codes, the AI almost precisely predicted who would die by 2020.

Life2vec's near-perfect accuracy in death prediction sparks reactions online

Netizens aren't too happy about the invention that would likely predict the time of their death. Some criticized this death calculator and said only God should know when a person will die.

A few others jokingly said they wanted to know when they would die so that they could do things or make plans accordingly. One user said Life2vec would rather create anxiety and panic in people than serve as anything positive. Some others responded with hilarious theories.

Netizens react to the new AI death calculator almost accurately predicting the time of one's death. (Image via Facebook/Metrópoles)

Life2vec hasn’t yet been made available to corporations or the general public. Sunne Lehmann said that when the model is made available to the masses, Denmark’s privacy laws would legalize the usage of Life2vec for making decisions about individuals. The model can be used by employers to decide who to hire, or by insurance policies to choose who to offer their services.