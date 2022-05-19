What did Lil Meech do? Charges explored as BMF star is arrested

BMF actor Lil Meech was arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing a $250,000 Richard Mille watch. He stars in the BMF series as his father, Big Meech.

Cops say the actor walked into Miami's Haimov Jewelers in February and paid Richard Mille with his $80,000 platinum Rolex. Still, he allegedly failed to pay the remaining $200K balance and never returned the watch.

No Jumper @nojumper Lil Meech Arrested On two counts of First-degree Grand Theft and a Separate Count of Organized Fraud on March 14 Lil Meech Arrested On two counts of First-degree Grand Theft and a Separate Count of Organized Fraud on March 14 https://t.co/NGeW3lLb5G

Cops also accused him of attempting to trade the watch for another Richard Mille piece at another store.

Explaining the charges against Lil Meech

He is accused of failing to pay the remaining balance amount for the watch and was arrested on March 14 on two counts of first-degree grand theft and a separate count of organized fraud.

The warrant was served around March 14, and he turned himself in at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional facility that day.

On Valentine's Day, February 14, police said Meech returned to the store. He asked Haimov to fix the watch he was buying this time because several stones were missing.

During the appointment, Haimov also agreed to lend him an even more expensive watch on consignment, a $350,000 Mexico edition of Richard Mille.

HOT 97 @HOT97 Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory was arrested on two counts of first-degree grand theft and a separate count of organized fraud: hot97.com/hip-hop-news/h… Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory was arrested on two counts of first-degree grand theft and a separate count of organized fraud: hot97.com/hip-hop-news/h…

He claimed he needed the watch for a GQ photoshoot and signed a memorandum promising to return it within three days, according to police. He never appeared.

The next day, while browsing Timepiece's Instagram page, Haimov made an unexpected discovery. Meech was seen to be in another store, according to authorities. Haimov alerted the authorities.

Haimov said:

"Haimov Jewellers is a family business. You cannot trade a watch that wasn't paid for to another jeweler and take the next jeweler's watch and not pay them as well, we all work hard for our money and do clean business. We reached out many many times but you ignore. If someone owed you 200k would you let it slide?"

What did Lil Meech's father, Big Meech, do?

Demetrius Edwards "Big Meech" Flenory, a musician, is the father of Lil Meech, an American actor, and rapper.

Big Meech and his brother Terry founded the Black Mafia Family. After falling out with his brothers in 2001, Terry moved to Los Angeles to establish his own business.

Both brothers were sentenced to 30 years in jail in 2008 after being found guilty of running one of Michigan's most extensive drug trafficking and money laundering operations.

Edited by Sayati Das