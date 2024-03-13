What did Lin Wood do? Defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump’s legal team member explored amid guilty verdict

The federal court has found pro-Trump attorney, Lin Wood, guilty in connection to defamation of his former legal partners. The court came out with this verdict on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The former partners involved in the case are attorneys Nicole Wade, Jonathan Grunberg, and Taylor Wilson.

The feud between Lin and the three attorneys broke out in February 2020 and has continued since then. The pro-Trump attorney accused his ex-partners of extortion on the Telegram app. The feud became quite ugly after several failed agreements were questioned and other issues arose. The former partners accused him of breach of contract.

Former law partners of pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood filed a lawsuit against him last year. They accused him of several allegations including "wild and abusive" behavior. Wood was also accused of assaulting them and sending them "irrational and incomprehensible email, text and voicemail threats."

The suits came to a conclusion on Tuesday, March 12, when the court arrived at the guilty verdict. The Daily Beast published some more information about the allegations against Wood. He called one of the lawyers: "Chilean Jewish f*cking crook." In one of the letters, he wrote,

"God has given me permission to be profane in this email."

While the judge asked Wood to stay away from the plaintiffs, he continued belittling them on the Telegram platform. He wrote,

"Remind me. Who is the driving force behind this errant nonsense? You know. A Deep State (CIA) operative..."

The judge then fined him $1,000 for each time he violated his gag order. According to the judge,

"I can’t overlook the protracted and flagrant nature of the violation."

During this time, the pro-Trump lawyer loses his license to practice in the state anymore.

Defendants mentioned that they would sue Wood if he didn't pay what they asked for

Law & Crime reported a statement issued by Northern District of Georgia Judge Michael J. Brown, according to which,

"The question is whether the accusations were false and defamatory. Plaintiffs say they were as a matter of law. The Court agrees."

The courtroom issued a further report about the allegations against Wood, that read,

"Just days after the parties reached this agreement, Defendant told Plaintiffs he would not comply with it — even though it was his idea — because he believed the parties had other issues that required resolution. This led to a second agreement."

During the feud, Wood reportedly says,

"Told Taylor Wilson, you are going to jail."

Back in August 2020, the plaintiffs told the defendant that if he didn't pay them what they wanted, they would file lawsuits against him. Wood reportedly asked the plaintiffs to stall the situation and work on a settlement. The plaintiffs agreed to the deal and agreed to stall the suit until August 27, 2024.

During the trial, Wood also accused the complainants of being a part of several secret associates.