What happened to Johnny Hardwick? Son arrested as prominent Alabama judge critically wounded at home

36-year-old Khalfani A. Hardwick has been accused of assaulting his father, Alabama Judge Johnny Hardwick. The presiding judge of Montgomery County’s 15th Judicial Circuit was allegedly shot by his son on Saturday, February 24, 2024. NBC News reported that the shooting took place as a result of a domestic dispute.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that the suspect had previously pleaded guilty in a 2014 murder case. In response to the incident, several people have sent recovery wishes to Judge Johnny Hardwick. After being taken into custody, Khalfani has also been slapped with charges in connection with the brutal assault on his father.

Alabama judge Johnny Hardwick allegedly shot by his son Khalfani A. Hardwick

A horrific incident took place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the residence of an Alabama judge. Police revealed that at about 1 pm local time, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the house after receiving a report of a domestic dispute. NBC News reported a press release issued by the police, according to which,

"Upon arrival, deputies learned that Judge Hardwick had been assaulted, shot, and seriously injured by his son."

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle that he later abandoned on Trotman Road. Subsequently, authorities located him on U.S. Highway 231 and took him into custody. The Montgomery Advertiser reported that Khalfani was then charged with domestic violence, first-degree assault, and illegal possession of a pistol. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issued a statement on Saturday addressing the brutal assault. Reed said:

"Tamika and I are saddened by the news that Judge Johnny Hardwick has been shot. He has honorably served our community on the Circuit Court for decades, helping spearhead numerous reforms to make the court system more equitable and fair."

Suspect reportedly had prior criminal record before current shooting incident

Several members of the Montgomery community have sent recovery wishes to the injured judge. Montgomery County Assistant Chief Wesley Richerson praised the officers at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office who investigated the attack and took the suspect into custody. Richerson added,

"Sheriff Cunningham assures there’s a number of patrol units always patrolling Montgomery County. And by their nature in their professionalism, they responded accordingly exactly how they trained to do..."

WSFA reported a statement by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, in which he spoke about Judge Johnny Hardwick. The statement read,

"Away from the bench he was a champion for the area’s youth, one of the founders of 100 Black Men of Greater Montgomery. We are praying for his recovery."

Upon further investigation, cops discovered that the suspect had a lengthy criminal record. In 2017, he faced attempted murder charges. In 2014, Khalfani fatally shot a man identified as Clayton Riley. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.

The case is an ongoing investigation, and authorities are working on it to find all the details about the attack on the judge. Judge Johnny Hardwick, who was an alumnus of Alabama State University, had been a circuit judge since 2001.