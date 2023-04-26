What did Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullet say? Jackie La Bonita's bullies address viral video, prompts backlash online 

After Jackie La Bonita uploaded a video of a few girls making fun of her at the recent Houston Astros game, the whole fiasco infuriated netizens, and ignited a debate on social media. The video uploaded by Jackie garnered millions of views and comments, with the internet either siding with Bonita or questioning the video and its authenticity.

In the now viral clip, it can be seen that Jackie La Bonita was taking pictures of herself at the baseball game. Just then, a woman in the background is seen showing her middle finger, as her other friend shouts “lame.” Jackie also claimed that she could hear the two women talking about her as they smiled and laughed.

Tessa @TessaTheReport These 2 girls in the back named Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullete were making fun of a person who is just trying to take photos and have a good time. Give them karma guys These 2 girls in the back named Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullete were making fun of a person who is just trying to take photos and have a good time. Give them karma guys😌 https://t.co/qF2l9zsFiU

After the video went viral, the two women in the video, Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullet, faced massive backlash and were also doxxed, as many dug up private information about the women, including how one of them worked at a retail company.

Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullet have now spoken out and addressed the matter, talking about how “disgusting” it was on the part of the netizens to leak their personal information.

They claimed that in no way were they bullying Jackie La Bonita. Instead, they were just concerned as they claimed that they could see themselves more than the TikToker in her photos. The two said that this was alarming for them, as they did not want to be clicked in someone else’s picture.

The response has also split netizens on social media, with some supporting Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullet, whereas others calling them out.

setting up her camera in front of me and using my face as background for some mindnumbing content, that I didn't consent too.

#jackielabonita I stand with them, because nothing would pi$$ me off more than some entitled attention seeking gerbil,setting up her camera in front of me and using my face as background for some mindnumbing content, that I didn't consent too. I stand with them, because nothing would pi$$ me off more than some entitled attention seeking gerbil,setting up her camera in front of me and using my face as background for some mindnumbing content, that I didn't consent too.#jackielabonita https://t.co/TDeK52igWf

What did Litzareli and Alondra say in their response video to Jackie La Bonita’s accusations?

Litzareli and Alondra recently decided to address the whole situation and open up about their side of the story. Speaking about how they felt that their video was being taken without their permission, the women said:

“If I knew that a person was filming me, I actually know if I was in her situation, where she was taking her pictures, we were not judging her, as we do it all the time. Just be considered who is in the background. Girl, we could see ourselves more than you could see yourself in your own picture.”

They also claimed that they never called the TikToker ugly because, at that point in time, they could not see her face, as the camera was directed at the two women directly. They also accused La Bonita’s partner of taking the women’s pictures continuously. One of them added that they think photobombing is not the same as bullying.

Moff @JuniorMofff The fact that litzareli madrigal was found within minutes of the bullying video going viral and the company she works for has had to label themselves as perminantly closed, should serve as a reminder that it takes one time to go viral and it'll ruin your life. Was it worth it? The fact that litzareli madrigal was found within minutes of the bullying video going viral and the company she works for has had to label themselves as perminantly closed, should serve as a reminder that it takes one time to go viral and it'll ruin your life. Was it worth it? https://t.co/M1j6JyUP9z

Furthermore, the women also claimed that their livelihood is at risk because the world is calling them a “bully.” Calling the video edited, they said:

“We understand how that video makes us look. It was edited very well to her advantage, but you keep in mind, we have lives, we have jobs, we have futures at stake, and this is really hurting our reputation because of something that was really taken out of context.”

Litzareli and Alondra also spoke about how celebrities should not be endorsing violence. This was a reference to Cardi B expressing her support for Jackie La Bonita by tweeting the video and saying that she would have "put that ring to use," implying that Jackie should have used the ring on her finger to hit them or engage in some sort of violence.

The women also spoke about how they never wanted to make Jackie La Bonita self-conscious, as they simply do not know her and have never seen her or her videos.

At the moment, Jackie has not responded to the women and their claims.

However, the world of the internet is now divided, as many do not seem to buy their claims, whereas others are convinced about how it was the two women who were bullied, and not Jackie La Bonita, as she really should have taken just her own pictures, and not of the girls in the background.

