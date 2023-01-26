What is the lucky girl syndrome on TikTok? Manifestation trend explained

If you haven't heard the "I am a lucky girl" and "I am so blessed" affirmations on social media, then we assume you are doing something far better than scrolling on TikTok. The lucky girl syndrome is similar to manifestation and is garnering a lot of popularity on social media.

Netizens are currently hooked on the lucky girl trend, with some believing that things have started to go right in their life because they believe everything is alright.

All you need to know about Lucky girl syndrome and how it started

Lucky girl syndrome is a trend that gained popularity on TikTok. Several people are sharing videos about it, claiming that believing that one is lucky makes one lucky.

This trend works similarly to manifestation, where you believe and say positive things, so that good things happen to you. Some people are also saying that it is like having toxic positivity, where you believe that nothing wrong can happen to you.

The lucky girl trend began on TikTok when a user, @lauragalebe, shared a video in which she said that she is one of the luckiest people she knows. In her video, she said,

"I just always expect great things to happen to me, and so they do."

Screenshot of TikTok user @lauragalebe talking about the lucky girl syndrome (Image via TikTok/@lauragalebe)

Talking more about it, she said that she doesn't think this is toxic positivity because she genuinely believes that all the good things just happen to her.

Meanwhile, some social media users said this trend is about living in a bubble where good things happen to certain people because they believe in it.

What experts are saying about this trend

While speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Lisa Quinn, an executive career coach, said:

"Depending on who you ask, it’s either an empowering practice that can see you fulfil your dreams by repeating daily affirmations such as, 'Everything works out well for me,' or it’s a non-inclusive, toxic social media trend of rich, white girls not checking their own privilege."

On the other hand, NYU psychology professor Gabriele Oettingen said that he sees it as a positive trend because there is nothing wrong with positive thinking. He further said:

"The more positively people dream about the future, the better they feel at the moment. People relax and their blood pressure goes down. But you need the energy to implement your wishes, and over time, they actually get more depressed, partly because they’re putting in less effort and have less success."

This is not the first time that such a trend has caught the limelight on social media. With each passing day comes the latest trend, and recently some people started sharing manifestation techniques. They believe that one can achieve whatever one wants by practicing such techniques.

