What is Doja Cat’s September 1st TikTok? Meaning explained as money manifestation trend goes viral online

TikTokers have been obsessed with the Doja Cat’s September 1st manifestation trend on the platform. Doja Cat's September 1 manifestation trend suggests that people will be paid $3111 if they do what is required.

While several TikTok trends have emerged over time, most notably Lizzo's ''About Damn Time dance'' and Addison Ray's ''Lip Gloss Trend'', the Doja Cat's ''September 1st manifestation'' TikTok trend has arrived.

Can the Doja Cat’s September 1st manifestation TikTok fetch you money? Trend explored

While TikTokers are all about the latest trends and challenges, manifestations have also grown in popularity on the platform, with this celebrity-inspired trend now appearing on everyone's "For You Pages."

The Doja Cat's September 1st manifestation trend is getting popular and fetching millions of videos in just a short span. (Image via TikTok)

The latest Doja Cat September 1 manifestation trend is to create a video claiming that you are manifesting a sum of $3,111 on or before September 1st by using a beach wave, ocean, sea waves, or ocean waves sound clip.

This trend is based on the fundamentals of manifestation, where people believe that saying your desires aloud increases the likelihood of them becoming a reality.

With more than 945,000 videos made with the same sound, it is being actively used by TikTokers to create videos to manifest the cash amount. (Image via TikTok)

The Doja Cat name trend is becoming so popular that over 945,000 videos with the same sound have already been uploaded.

Has Doja Cat started this trend?

Simultaneously, many people have been wondering why Doja Cat's name is being used for this trend; however, this aspect of the trend is still unknown. However, some people believe Doja herself manifested it, so the trend was dubbed the Doja Cat September 1st trend.

There is, however, no evidence that Doja is behind this trend. As of now, it appears to have been started by an unknown person and has spread throughout the platform.

Other popular manifestation techniques on TikTok

If one has been on the platform for a long time, one would know that manifestation techniques are not new on the short video sharing application. It wasn’t long ago when TikTok and social media were all about the “honey method.”

"Honey Method" became a rage on social media where TikTokers used this method to manifest the attention of their crush. (Image via TikTok)

This viral manifestation method is used to entice a person's crush. To join in on the trend, simply apply some honey to your index finger and say some positive affirmations. According to the trend, the "honey method" is only successful when performed by Latinas.

At the same time, 2021 saw another viral manifestation trend on TikTok, named “3-6-9 manifestation method.”People in this trend began by writing down their manifestation three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon, and nine times at night.

While the world of TikTok is all about manifestations at the moment, but, there is no scientific proof of manifestation as a proven technique to fulfill desires. However, it appears to have worked a trick or two for some people, and as a result, people from all over the world appear to believe in this method.

