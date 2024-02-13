What did Margaret Bacon do? Charges explored as Tartan High School teacher is accused of inappropriate relations

Margaret Bacon, a 26-year-old special education teacher at Canberra's Tartan High School, is currently being prosecuted for child sex offenses after she admitted to having intimate relations with an 18-year-old student a month before he graduated last year.

On Monday, February 12, the Ramsey County District Court issued a warrant charging Ann Margaret Bacon of Hastings with one count of felony third-degree criminal s*xual conduct, claiming "the inappropriate relationship."

The news was covered by some news channels (Image via Facebook/Pioneer Press)

Bacon resigned from her job at the Oakdale school on Thursday, February 8, the same day the police interviewed her. According to the Pioneer Press, the Tartan Principal Bethany DeCent sent an email on Monday, February 12, informing families and staff of Bacon's purported misbehavior and her departure. The email read,

“Please be assured that the trust and safety of our students remain our utmost priority. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement’s investigation and will continue to do so throughout the process".

Margaret Bacon is scheduled to appear in ACT Magistrates Court: Reports

Margaret Bacon has already resigned from Tartan High School (Image via Facebook/Tartan Senior High School Fine Art)

Ann Margaret Bacon, a special teacher, has recently been engulfed in a whirlwind scandal when she came clean about having intimate relations with an 18-year-old student.

Bnn Breaking reported that they got involved in a relationship as the student was about to graduate. In August 2022, Bacon started working as a special education teacher in Tartan. On Monday, Ty Thompson, District 622's associate superintendent of secondary schools, said she had been employed as a para-professional during the 2021-2022 academic year.

In December 2021, after working for Tartan High School for two years, Bacon was questioned by the police. She resigned from her job following her admission of the relationship. She was charged with one count of indecency towards a minor and one count of using a carriage service to communicate obscene materials to a minor.

According to the complaint, Bacon first told police that she had s*x with the student in July 2023 following his graduation. However, she later recanted her account after seeing pictures of them taken on May 8 at a motel in Vadnais Heights. Bacon, nevertheless, refuted claims that she purchased alcohol for the underage student.

According to the Bnn Breaking, Bacon is scheduled to appear in ACT Magistrates Court to answer for her alleged acts. The news outlet reported that the community will hear the court's decision about Ann Margaret Bacon's fate in the upcoming days.

On the other hand, the authorities of the Tartan High School or the parents of the students haven't said anything regarding the incident. Even Margaret Bacon has kept mum about the allegations.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE