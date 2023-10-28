“She was underage”: Blac Chyna speaks out on Tyga's alleged past involvement with Kylie Jenner

Blac Chyna, the entrepreneur and reality TV star, has recently made headlines by speaking out about her ex-fiancé Tyga's alleged involvement with Kylie Jenner when Kylie was underage. The revelations came to light on The Viall Files, a popular podcast hosted by Nick Viall.

Chyna claims that Tyga began talking to Kylie when she was around 16 years old, a significant factor that led to the end of their engagement. Her exact statement was,

“I feel like it ran its course and then he (Tyga) started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like, 16 or something.”

The couple, who share an 11-year-old son named King Cairo, are currently embroiled in a heated custody battle. Tyga has requested sole custody of their son, while Chyna is fighting for both legal and physical custody. These allegations have added fueled the fire to the already contentious relationship between Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The custody battle between Blac Chyna and Tyga has reached a boiling point, with Tyga recently requesting sole custody of their 11-year-old son, King Cairo. Chyna, on the other hand, is pushing for both legal and physical custody. She has also mentioned that she requires financial support from Tyga to sustain the legal proceedings.

Chyna and Tyga started dating in 2011 and were engaged for a period. Their relationship ended in 2014, around the same time Tyga allegedly began talking to Kylie Jenner. Blac Chyna claims that Jenner was around 16 years old at the time, which has raised eyebrows and added another dimension to the ongoing custody dispute.

Blac Chyna discussed the details of Tyga's alleged involvement with Kylie on The Viall Files podcast. She revealed that she discovered the rumored affair through the internet, not from Tyga directly. This incident has led to speculation about the transparency and honesty between the former couple, especially in the context of their current legal battle over custody.

Before the custody battle and the podcast revelations, Blac Chyna had a different relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. She was once close friends with Kim Kardashian. They lived in the same community and even appeared on each other's reality shows. However, this friendship took a hit when Tyga started talking to Kylie Jenner, Kim's younger sister.

“Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show and all this stuff like that. We lived in the same community…And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was kinda crazy because she was underage, and then everybody came at me and started attacking me.” -Blac Chyna.

After her relationship with Tyga ended, Chyna found love again, this time with Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner's half-brother. The couple got engaged in April 2016 and welcomed a daughter, Dream, in November of the same year. However, their relationship was short-lived, ending just a year later.

This whole fiasco further complicated Chyna's relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as she now shares a child with a member of the family she once considered close friends.

Blac Chyna has also had her share of legal battles with the Kardashian family. She previously sued them, accusing them of conspiring to cancel her reality show with Rob, which led to financial difficulties. However, she now states that she's in a "great place" with the family and is grateful that the court battle is behind her.

In a surprising turn, Blac Chyna has decided to open up about her past and present relationships. She believes it's time for her side of the story to be heard. While she used to avoid discussing these matters, she now feels that public perception needs to be set straight, especially given the ongoing custody battle with Tyga and past legal disputes.