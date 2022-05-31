What is Margaret Qualley's net worth? Fortune explored amid engagement rumors with Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley and her musician boyfriend, Jack Antonoff, are engaged to be married. According to a source, the 27-year-old actress and the 38-year-old music producer have decided to take the next step in their relationship.

The couple is set to marry after dating since last summer and making their public debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March of this year.

Qualley was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger at the Cannes Film Festival last week, where she was attending the premiere of her new film, Stars At Noon, which also stars Joe Alwyn. The film received the festival's Grand Prix award.

Margaret Qualley's net worth and other details

Qualley's net worth is $3 million. It is derived from her work as an actor and model. Her acting profession has brought her a significant amount of wealth. Brand promotions, sponsorships, and endorsements all help Qualley make money.

Sarah Margaret Qualley, also known as Margaret Qualley, is an American actress born on October 23, 1994. Qualley is the daughter of former model Paul Qualley and actress Andie MacDowell.

She trained as a ballerina and received an apprenticeship with the North Carolina Dance Theater at the age of sixteen. She then shifted her focus to acting and enrolled at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Margaret attended New York University as well.

Qualley made her modeling debut at the age of 16 in 2011, walking for Alberta Ferretti at New York Fashion Week. She also walked the runways for Valentino and Chanel during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2012.

She made her acting debut in the 2013 drama film Palo Alto and rose to prominence as a troubled adolescent in the HBO television series The Leftovers from 2014 to 2017. Fosse/Verdon earned her a primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie in 2019.

In the PlayStation 4 game Death Stranding, Margaret Qualley played Mama.

Magaret Qualley has a sizable following on social media, where she publishes bits of her personal life and work-related information. She has over 1.4 million Instagram followers as of writing this. She has almost 25,000 Facebook followers.

Magaret Qualley's personal Life

She began dating Pete Davidson in August 2019. On October 17, 2019, the couple announced their separation. After co-starring in her sister Rainey's short film music video, "Love Me Like You Hate Me," she began dating actor Shia LaBeouf in 2020.

Qualley received criticism in December 2020 when they went public as a couple, shortly after LaBeouf's ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs filed a sexual battery and assault lawsuit against him.

The relationship is said to have ended in January 2021, and Qualley told Harper's Bazaar in September that she believed FKA Twigs' allegations.

Qualley and Jack Antonoff announced their relationship on Instagram in March 2022. The couple announced their engagement on May 30, 2022.

