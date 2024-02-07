What did Marilyn Mosby do? Former Baltimore prosecutor found guilty of mortgage fraud

In two different trials, the former State's Attorney for Baltimore, Marilyn Mosby, was found guilty on three counts of federal criminal crimes in total. Following a split judgment from the jury, Marilyn Mosby was found guilty on Tuesday, February 6, of one count of mortgage fraud. On that charge, she may spend up to 30 years in prison.

As per CBS News, addressing the judgement, Andrew Alperson, the criminal defense attorney, said,

"We can only guess, in terms of what went on in that jury room. It's not a good day. It's a sad day for Marilyn Mosby."

On the other hand, in a different case last November, a jury decided that she had lied in order to obtain retirement funds by misrepresenting the difficulties she had faced during the pandemic. As a result, she was found guilty on two counts of perjury.

She is anticipated to appeal the fraud ruling in addition to the perjury verdict. For each of the two charges of perjury, she may get a maximum term of five years in federal prison.

Marilyn Mosby is to face a sentence of 30 years

Marilyn Mosby has been charged with freud (Image via Facebook / Marilyn Mosby, Esq.)

Marilyn Mosby, a former top prosecutor in Baltimore, was found guilty on a single count of felony mortgage fraud on Tuesday by a federal jury. Mosby had lied on her application to buy a vacation property in Longboat Key, Florida in 2021.

Due to the jury's split decision, 44-year-old Mosby was also found not guilty of a second fraud allegation pertaining to the acquisition of a home in Kissimmee, Florida.

As per CBS News, Alperstein further said,

"I'm sure they are going to appeal. She really has nothing to lose, because it's free, she has a public defender," Alperstein said. "I'm sure they will appeal both of the verdicts from both cases."

According to The Baltimore Sun, Mosby sobbed when the courtroom clerk informed her that she had been found guilty on count two.

Based on the same charge, Mosby was found guilty of perjury during her first trial in November. Mosby was found by the first jury to have lied about suffering a financial loss due to the pandemic in order to take money out of her city retirement account in accordance with the CARES Act.

The accusations were related, according to the prosecution, since Mosby had lied while applying for mortgages on two opulent vacation homes in Florida and when withdrawing retirement funds to use as down payment.

Additionally, the jury determined that Mosby had misled when she claimed in a "gift letter" submitted in early 2021 that her ex-husband would give her $5,000 upon closing on a Florida condo. Prosecutors further claimed that Mosby was the source of the funds.

During her two stints as Baltimore's State's Attorney, Mosby made a number of notable decisions and gained national recognition for her progressive views. She also filed charges against the police officers implicated in Freddie Gray's 2015 death. It sparked large-scale demonstrations against police brutality. However, nobody was found guilty.

On the other hand, Marilyn Mosby and her representatives remained silent about the entire recent incident.

