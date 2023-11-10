Who is Marilyn Mosby married to? All about her family and children as Baltimore prosecutor faces prison sentence over perjury

On Thursday, November 9, Former Baltimore City State's Attorney, Marilyn Mosby was convicted on two counts of perjury. She faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for each of the counts. She was convicted of requesting funds from the City of Baltimore’s Deferred Compensation Plan after falsely claiming to have experienced hardships during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Marilyn Mosby used to be one-half of a Baltimore couple. She was married to Nick Mosby, who is currently President of the Baltimore City Council. Marilyn filed for divorce in July of this year, amidst her re-election campaign, which she lost. The duo shares two children, who are minors.

According to a press release put out by the U.S. District Attorney's office, Marilyn requested to withdraw $40,000 and $50,000 from the City of Baltimore’s Deferred Compensation Plan in 2020. She did so after filing for "Coronavirus-Related Distribution Requests".

Evidence from the trial proved that she had falsely claimed to have met at least one of the qualifications under the CARES Act for requesting the withdrawal, and that she did not experience any financial hardships. She received her full gross salary of $247,955.58 from January to December 2020 in bi-weekly deposits of $9,183.54.

Nick and Marilyn Mosby separated this year

Marilyn Mosby married Nick Mosby at a religious ceremony in Boston in 2005. The couple share two daughters, Anylin and Nylyn.

A Northwood, Baltimore native, Nick Mosby does not have a law degree like his wife but has an electrical engineering degree from Tuskegee University.

Following his college days, he worked as a Verizon project manager and then as a Baltimore Gas and Electric project manager. Nick's first foray into politics came in 2007 when he unsuccessfully ran for Baltimore city council in the 11th district open seat.

Despite the setback, he ran again in 2011, this time successfully beating the incumbent Belinda Cummings for the 7th district seat.

After that stint, Nick served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from the 40th district from 2017 to 2020. In 2020, he was elected as the Baltimore City Council president.

Nick and Marilyn Mosby filed for divorce in July of this year, amidst the latter's dwindling re-election campaign and federal perjury and mortgage fraud charges. Court documents obtained by Fox Baltimore showcased that Marilyn, the plaintiff, had filed for divorce from Nick.

Marilyn Mosby had requested joint physical and legal custody of the duo's children. She wanted Nick to continue paying health insurance for the kids and also contribute to the children's "extraordinary medical expenses and/or school and transportation expense".

Both of them released a joint statement through the City Council president's office earlier this year, detailing their decision. It read:

"After careful consideration and much prayer, we have decided to end our marriage. We want to emphasize our commitment as strong co-parents moving forward."

The statement further read:

"Our dedication to our family and community remains unwavering. We will not provide any further comments or interviews regarding the divorce proceedings at this time and ask for your continued respect for privacy, especially for our daughters.”

Marilyn Mosby, a Boston College Law School graduate made national headlines in 2015 following the death of Freddie Gray, allegedly from police custody injuries. She charged the six officers who arrested Freddie with a plethora of charges, including manslaughter and second-degree murder.

After the incident, she began making a lot of public appearances. According to the Baltimore Sun, she was paid $12,000 to make these appearances. She even appeared onstage with Prince in 2015. Mosby was criticized for using the case for personal gain.

Despite Mosby's best efforts, all charges against the officers were dropped, after which she came under fire for a lack of probable cause in charging the officers and for allegedly withholding evidence from the defense attorneys.

All the officers charged, except for one, filed a lawsuit against Mosby for charges including defamation and malicious prosecution. However, the lawsuit was blocked.

Apart from perjury, Marilyn Mosby also faces two counts of false mortgage charges for the purchase of two Florida vacation homes. Conviction on these charges will land her with a maximum of 30 years in prison for each charge.