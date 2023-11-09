Who is Cherelle Parker married to? Democratic leader makes history as Philadelphia's first female mayor

Cherelle Parker became the first female mayor in the history of Philadelphia when she was selected as the city's 100th mayor on Tuesday, November 7. In the May primary, Parker, who is 51, narrowly defeated Republican David Oh in the city, a Democratic stronghold, after emerging from a crowded Democratic field.

Term constraints prevented Democrat Jim Kenney from running for reelection, therefore she will now take his place.

As per sources like Meaww and HITC, Cherelle Parker was previously married to Ben Mullins. The two of them even have a ten-year-old son named Langston Mullins. However, currently, Parker is unmarried.

Cherelle Parker got married in 2010

Cherelle Parker is reportedly a single mother (Image via Instagram / cherelleparkerphilly)

Democrat Cherelle Parker was previously a state legislator and a member of the city council. This particular seat has not been held by a Republican for almost 70 years. Moreover, as the Democratic candidate for the Philadelphia mayor in 2023, she defeated David Oh.

In 2010, Parker married a man named Ben Mullins at the Enon Church on Coulter Street in Philadelphia, as per the Philadelphia Sunday Sun. Mullins was a prominent member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. They were residents of Philadelphia's Mount Airy neighborhood.

More than 300 people attended the wedding, including prominent people like Senators LeAnna Washington, Mayor Michael Nutter, Anthony Hardy Williams, State Representatives John Myers, Jewel Williams, and Ronald Waters, as well as Councilwoman Donna Reed Miller.

Morever, State Representative Dwight Evans and City Councilmember Marian Tasco accompanied the bride down the aisle.

As per Meaww, despite being frequently referred to as a "single mother," Parker's divorce from her spouse has not been made public.

More details about Cherelle Parker

Parker served as a state representative before joining the Philadelphia City Council in 2016. She left the council in 2022 to become a mayoral candidate. She ran a moderate campaign in May that advocated for the hire of 300 additional police officers, and prevailed in a crowded Democratic primary.

As per New York Times, before Parker won, there was a gathering of neighborhood associations at Las Parcelas garden in north central Philadelphia. The entire crowd was then addressed by Parker, who was set to become the first female mayor in the sixth-biggest city in America. During her speech, she stated:

"I'm not Superwoman—I can't fix everything up by myself. I want to manage expectations."

Her campaign platform and motto was to make Philadelphia the "safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation that will provide access to economic opportunity for all".

Parker served as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia for 12 years until being elected to the city council in 2015.