What is the McDonald's McGold card? Benefits, and more to know 

McDonald's has a coveted McGold card that only a very limited number of people in the world possess. This offers immense benefits, like eating at an outlet for free for a lifetime.

The McGold card is a prized possession, and there aren't many details available about it. However, it is known to provide great privileges at the fast-food chain. Billionaires like Warren Buffett and Bill Gates are publicly known to own this card, as they divulged this information themselves in previous interviews.

The McGold card is a physical card, and it was also offered as a prize in a holiday campaign in 2022. Let's check out more about it.

More about the McDonald's McGold card, explored

The McGold card (Image via McDonald's)

The McGold card offers different features depending on the user and the terms that are agreed upon. It can give someone an unlimited supply of food items from the fast-food chain at a particular location or for a set time period. It is a metallic card with a gold finish and has been around for four decades now.

In an interview with CNBC in October 2007, Warren Buffett confirmed that he had a McGold card while revealing the contents of his wallet. He said:

"Ah, here we have my McDonald’s card which lets me eat free at any McDonald’s in Omaha for the rest of my life. So that’s why the Buffett family has Christmas dinner at McDonald’s. It explains a lot of thing."

When asked if someone else had that card, he named Bill Gates, saying:

"There’s just a few of them. Bill Gates has one. His is good throughout the world, I guess. Mine is only good in Omaha, but I never leave Omaha so mine is just as good as his."

Buffett also shared that former US President Bill Clinton wanted the card as well, adding:

"Well, I think President Clinton wanted one very badly, but I don’t think he has one. I think he has to go to McDonald’s with me."

Meanwhile, Gates also confirmed that he had the McGold card in a video with content creator Nick DiGiovanni earlier this year. Unlike Buffett's card, which is only valid in Omaha, Gates' card is valid across the world.

McDonald's once ran a promotion with the McGold card as a prize

In 2022, the renowned fast-food chain ran a limited-time holiday promotion that invited customers to order through their mobile app. Every purchase via the app from December 5 to 25, 2022, took the user closer to winning. The prize was not just for one user but for four individuals.

McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Tariq Hassan, had said in the announcement of the promotion:

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends.”

Unlike Warren Buffett and Bill Gates' cards, this McGold card gave users two free meals per week at the fast-food chain.

