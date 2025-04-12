Is the Minecraft meal still available at McDonald's?

A Minecraft Movie was released last week, and it has been performing wonderfully at the box office, breaking records previously set by other video game movies. As a part of the promotional event, Mojang Studios collaborated with McDonald’s to bring exclusive Happy Meals for both adults and children. These meals also include collectibles and toys.

Ad

However, the Minecraft Meal and the toys are only available for a limited time. If you want to try out the meal or get one of the many toys and collectibles, then you need to do it before May 6, 2025, because the promotional event is scheduled to last only till then. The meals started on April 1 and will be available for just over a month.

What Minecraft meal offers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

McDonald’s released two Happy Meals in collaboration with Minecraft, and they include a Big Mac and a 10-piece McNuggets meal. The 10-piece McNuggets are special because they also come with the Nether Flame sauce. Both meals also include toys.

The interesting thing about the meal is that the collaboration is not just about the meal but also the packaging. The Happy Meal box features designs of mobs such as the creeper and the gold block from the game. Then there’s the highlight of the meal — the collectibles.

Ad

A total of 12 different toys are available in the Happy Meal. These toys include figurines featuring familiar names from the blocky game, such as the evoker, the llama, the creeper, the pink sheep, and even the characters from the recently-released movie, such as Garrett the Garbage Man.

McDonald’s has also included their characters in promotional events, such as the Grimace Egg, Birdie Wings, and the Zombie Hamburglar. Apart from that, there are some unique items such as the fries helmet, soda potion bottle, and the Big Mac Crystal that combine the elements from the fast-food restaurant.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Again, fans have only a few weeks left before the promotional event ends. The Minecraft Happy Meals are not available in all countries and are subject to availability.

Coming to the movie, Mojang Studios’ first venture in Hollywood has proven quite successful. Despite a negative reception of the trailers and multiple negative reviews, the movie has managed to pull in viewers. The film has also created some controversy.

Many fans were throwing food in the theater when the chicken jockey appeared. Many theatres have reported this issue. Acts like these have caused a lot of trouble for the staff and people who want to watch the movie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!