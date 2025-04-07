5 best Minecraft McDonald's meal toys

Ahead of A Minecraft Movie's release, Mojang collaborated with McDonald's to release a long line of toys that can be paired with the fast food franchise's famous meals. Both companies created various small toys for Happy Meals and Regular Meals in McDonald's to further promote the film. While some toys were directly inspired by the film, others were part of the McDonald's universe.
Here is a list of the five best Minecraft x McDonald's toys that are currently offered by the fast food joint.
List of 5 best Minecraft x McDonald's meal toys
1) Creeper in a Happy Meal
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Creeper is the most iconic mob in Minecraft's history. Its face has essentially become the face of the entire game. Hence, getting a creeper as a McDonald's Happy Meal toy is great, since players will get the iconic figurine that represents Minecraft in the best way.
Even though the creeper's model is inspired by A Minecraft Movie and not the vanilla game, it will still be a great decorative piece for anyone who loves the title.
2) Wolf in a Happy Meal
Fans of the game can also receive a wolf as a figurine in McDonald's Happy Meal. This wolf will also be inspired by A Minecraft Movie and will look noticeably more detailed than the wolf we usually see in the vanilla game. The wolf figurine will have an angry face and will be much fluffier compared to the original one in the game.
Since the wolf is one of the most popular pets in Minecraft, fans will be delighted to get this figurine in a Happy Meal.
3) Bee in a Happy Meal
Bee is also a popular mob in Minecraft that many players adore. Hence, many will be extremely happy to get a bee as a figurine from a Happy Meal. The overall texture, size, and colors of the bee figurine look extremely accurate, not only to A Minecraft Movie but also to the original game. Hence, this might be the only mob figurine that looks closer to the base game as well.
Of course, the chances of getting a bee or any other figurine are completely random, as it is with every McDonald's Happy Meal.
4) Grimace Egg in a regular meal
Grimace Egg is a unique figurine that Minecraft fans can get when buying a regular meal in a McDonald's. Grimace is essentially a fictional character from McDonald's commercial universe who was first introduced as a villain but later became a friend of Ronald McDonald's.
During the collaboration of A Minecraft Movie with the fast food joint, a special video was created of how three characters from the McDonald's universe stumbled into the world of A Minecraft Movie.
Hence, their action figurines were also made during the Minecraft x McDonald's collaboration.
Since Grimace's shape somewhat resembled Minecraft's dragon egg, both were combined as a figurine and gifted to people who bought a regular meal at McDonald's.
5) Fry Helmet in a regular meal
Fry helmet is one of the most interesting toys that Minecraft fans can get from McDonald's. This is a perfect representation of the collaborations since it depicts McDonald's famous French fries, but its box is in the shape of a Minecraft helmet.
As the picture shows, this can be a great toy to get from a regular burger meal in a fast food joint.
Check out other latest Minecraft articles:
- How to tame happy ghast in Minecraft
- A Minecraft Movie: 7 major changes from the video game to movie
- Who voices the villager in A Minecraft Movie? Meet the voice actor behind the character
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!