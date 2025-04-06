Who voices the villager in A Minecraft Movie? Meet the voice actor behind the character

A Minecraft Movie was released in cinemas on April 4, 2025, thrilling audiences with its unique blend of adventure, comedy, and fantasy. Based on the wildly popular video game by Mojang Studios, the film brings the blocky world of Minecraft to life.

Directed by Jared Hess, the film takes audiences to the Overworld, an alternate reality where creativity rules. Four misfit people who find themselves negotiating this cubic world on a quest to save it from the wicked piglin queen Malgosha drive the narrative.

One of the film's quirky characters is Nitwit, a villager who plays a pivotal role in a romance subplot. Fans of the film might be curious about who voices this character. Nitwit, a jobless villager, is voiced by the English actor, Matt Berry.

Though he speaks in the unique "Villager" language, his presence makes the narrative humorous. In the mid-credits sequence, Nitwit discloses he can speak human language.

A young boy called Henry and his adventures in the Overworld drive the story of A Minecraft Movie. Henry has to learn crafting and building skills to combat the Nether's hostile powers with his sister Natalie and their new friends.

Their mission involves retrieving the Earth Crystal and Orb of Dominance, which are key to defeating the evil piglin queen Malgosha. Exploring this magical universe, they encounter obstacles that test their inventiveness, resourcefulness, and courage.

Matt Berry, the actor behind the voice of the villager in A Minecraft Movie

Matt Berry is the actor behind the voice of Nitwit, the jobless villager in A Minecraft Movie. Renowned for his unique voice and humorous personality, Berry has had a remarkable career in film and television. His most well-known performance is Laszlo Cravensworth in the popular television series What We Do in the Shadows.

From Toast of London, where he received a BAFTA Award for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme in 2015, Berry's career spans several comedy series. His voice and delivery style make him a perfect fit for animated parts.

In the movie, Matt Berry voices Nitwit, a quirky, jobless villager who forms an unexpected romance with Vice Principal Marlene, played by Jennifer Coolidge. Nitwit’s character is introduced when he escapes from the Overworld through a portal into the real world, where he has a humorous first encounter with Marlene.

In the mid-credits scene, Nitwit speaks English, surprising the audience. An unexpected comedic twist and Nitwit and Marlene's chemistry make this film stand out.

Berry gives Nitwit more charm than the character needs, making what could have been a simple funny sidekick into a memorable figure. Even though Nitwit doesn't say much, his voice acting really makes him come to life in a way that people can relate to.

More about A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is a thrilling adventure based on the popular video game Minecraft. The plot follows four misfit characters—Steve, Garrett, Natalie, and Henry—who are pulled into the Overworld through a magical portal.

They have to negotiate this odd planet's blocky terrain, picking up crafting and construction skills to live. To prevent the piglin queen, Malgosha, from conquering the Overworld, they set out in search of the Earth Crystal and the Orb of Dominance.

Along the road, the characters encounter several obstacles such as fighting monsters, traversing the Nether, and coping with the peculiarities of the Overworld's people.

The power of invention is one of the film's main topics. Everything in the Overworld is block-based, so people may creatively construct and shape their surroundings.

Steve, the master craftsman, mentors the team as they acquire knowledge to construct fortifications, weapons, and even shelters. The characters create enduring friendships and find their strengths as they cooperate.

A Minecraft Movie is now running in theaters.

