What did Megyn Kelly say about Erin Moriarty? The Boys star slams Fox News, reveals decision to leave social media 

The Boys actress Erin Moriarty recently took to Instagram to announce that she is stepping away from the social media platform. Moriarty blamed Fox News and political commentator Megyn Kelly for her decision to depart from the app. Her announcement comes after Kelly falsely claimed that Moriarty had undergone surgery to make her face appear more angular and trendier.

On January 17, Megyn Kelly released a video titled Famous Actress and Lauren Sanchez and Societal Addiction to Plastic Surgery, with Michael Knowles on her official YouTube channel. In the same, Kelly and Knowles discussed beauty standards and Erin Moriarty allegedly going under the knife to change the features of her face.

While speaking about The Boys actress, who plays superhero Starlight on the show, Kelly showcased a picture where the former’s cheekbones looked prominent and her lips appeared plumper than usual. Comparing this picture with another one, Kelly said,

“She [Erin Moriarty] has decided to completely change her face… she has got that Kim Kardashian lips, she’s made her nose so skinny it looks like a pencil now, she’s got what appears to be cheek implants… I’m sorry to pick on this Moriarty gal but more and more women are doing this”

As the segment progressed, Kelly called Moriarity a “plastic Barbie version of a Kardashian.” The former also claimed that the actress looked “AI” and “other than human.”

In response, the 29-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce her decision to depart from the app.

What did Erin Moriarty say? Statement revealed as Megyn Kelly puts actress on blast

On Saturday, January 27, Erin Moriarity addressed the bullying she went through on social media recently via Instagram. Calling Kelly's video “ironically misogynistic," Moriarty claimed that she learned about the former's video after receiving a message about it followed by a barrage of criticisms.

Moriarty revealed that the picture in question was taken a decade ago, in reality. Speaking about the image, she revealed:

“I got my makeup done that day and it involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling very pretty… I felt like they [makeup artist] had reduced my lack of sleep and worked their magic wands.”

The Captain Fantastic actress then announced that she wanted to deactivate her Instagram account; however, did not do she because she wanted to air her grievance so that others could read her statement. Highlighting the status of her account now, she said,

"I will not have access to it for an extensive if not permanent break."

Speaking about netizens' reactions to Kelly's video, Erin Moriarty said,

“And I am horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It’s broken my heart. You’ve broken my heart. You’ve lost the privilege of this account, so you can believe what you want. But there’s no excuse for the verbal abuse that I have had to delete and genuinely false information that is being used to perpetuate a message that is exhibitionist feminism.”

Drawing an allusion between Vought, a corrupt organization from The Boys universe, and Fox News, likely due to Kelly being a journalist for the same from 2004 to 2017, Erin Moriarty said,

"Shame on you Megyn Kelly, shame on you, Fox News (Vought incarnate). Implying that my photo is reflective of women being in a worse place is as false as my conviction in saying that if you resigned, you would be leaving women in a better place.”

At the time of writing this article, Megyn Kelly had not responded to Moriarty’s Instagram statement.

