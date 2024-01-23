What did Megyn Kelly call Gavin Newsom? Journalist insults California Governor after he mocked Ron DeSantis

Megyn Kelly, an American journalist and media personality, called the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, a "jerk" on January 22, 2024, because he seemingly mocked Ron DeSantis on social media.

DeSantis, the Florida governor, announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential primaries, announcing his support for former friend and rival Donald Trump in the upcoming November general election, as per Deadline.

Gavin took to X to seemingly poke fun at the politician at the time of his public step-down. As per Newsweek, conservative journalist Kelly seemed displeased with the California Governor and reposted his tweet, "Fire sale on all Ron DeSantis merch today!" She retorted,

"What a jerk. No class."

Ron DeSantis has not replied to Gavin's comments yet.

Megyn Kelly calls Gavin Newsom a "jerk" for seemingly insulting Ron DeSantis

Born on November 18, 1970, Megyn Kelly is an American journalist and media personality. She was a talk show host at Fox News from 2004 to 2017 and a host and correspondent with NBC News from 2017 to 2018. The 53-year-old hosts a talk show and podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, that airs live daily on SiriusXM, as per AP News.

Megyn Kelly recently mocked the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, for having "no class" after he seemingly insulted Ron DeSantis's exit from the elections. The politician retweeted a post saying,

"BREAKING: Ron DeSantis is suspending his presidential campaign."

Newsom called for a merch sale, seemingly pointing out the strategy of politicians gathering supporters by giving them badges, T-shirts, and banners with the runner's name on them, as per The Daily Beast. Megyn Kelly allegedly found the joke during DeSantis's step-down disrespectful.

According to Newsweek, Gavin Newsom’s rivalry with DeSantis nearly matched that of Donald Trump, even though the California governor was not running at the time. But as DeSantis targeted everything from transgender rights to the border crisis, Newsom responded via ads and a Fox News debate moderated by Sean Hannity, as per CBS News.

During the December debate, DeSantis said Newsom is "joined at the hip with Biden and Harris." He added,

"He thinks Biden and Harris have done a great job. He thinks the economy is working because of their policies for Americans, and they are not. And so, what California represents is the Biden-Harris agenda on steroids."

DeSantis had also repeatedly suggested Newsom is running a "shadow campaign" to replace Mr. Biden on the November ballot, as per The Guardian. When Newson was asked in December 2023 if he would accept the presidential nomination if the Democratic Party asked him to run, he said no.

"I appreciate and respect the work the president is doing...I don't know how many times I can say it. They're just making this stuff up about a shadow campaign. Biden will be our nominee in a matter of weeks in a matter of weeks. In a matter of weeks, Sean, he'll (DeSantis) be endorsing Donald Trump as the nominee for the Republican party," Newson said.

According to ABC News, the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, ended his campaign on Sunday, January 21, 2024, as Newson previously stated.