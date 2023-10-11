"Absolutely abusive": Internet reacts to California Gov. Gavin Newsom passing new law that aims to compel treatment for people with mental illness

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has signed a new law, under which more Californians with untreated mental health conditions and addiction can be detained and forced by the government to get necessary treatment. As per the Californian government and Gavin Newsom, the move is to enable authorities to provide the required care to those who may need it.

The new law was signed by the governor on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Addressing the same, Gavin Newsom stated:

“California is undertaking a major overhaul of our mental health system. The mental health crisis affects us all, and people who need the most help have been too often overlooked. We are working to ensure no one falls through the cracks, and that people get the help they need and the respect they deserve.”

Social media users reacted as the California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that would force people with untreated mental issues into treatment. (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, the government also expanded the definition of “gravely disabled” to include people who are unable to provide themselves with basic needs like shelter, food, and other essentials, due to an untreated mental health-related issue or excessive use or addiction to drugs.

The new law is to enable authorities to push these people into medication and treatment, especially those who cannot avail the care by themselves. However, as the news reached social media, netizens were quick to slam the move, with many deeming it "abusive."

Netizens are enraged over Gov. Gavin Newsom's law for those with mental health-related conditions

While many in the government supported the new bill, those in the opposition pointed out that the new law would result in more people being locked up without justification. Many also questioned if they would deprive them of their fundamental right, and the freedom to make their own decisions.

Similarly, social media users also reacted to the news of Gavin Newsom signing the bill. As Twitter account @AP shared the news on the social media platform, here is how netizens reacted:

Furthermore, many social media users highlighted how detaining a person with a mental-health related issue should be the last option for the government, as it can deteriorate their condition. However, the government is arguing that it is for the betterment of the masses, especially those who have been deprived of the basics.