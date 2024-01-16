Who is Erin Moriarty? The Boys actress' ethnicity, race, and age explored

Erin Moriarty, the talented American actress, has blown up in the entertainment biz, wowing crowds with her acting skills. She's only 29, but she doesn't let her age fool fans. She has been doing it since she was just a kid, starting in a small-time community theater when she was only 11.

Starting with her early gigs on TV shows like One Life to Live and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Moriarty has shown off her acting skills in big movies like The Watch (2012) and The Kings of Summer (2013).

As fans eagerly await the upcoming season in 2024, Moriarty's transformation has become the subject of speculation, with whispers of possible plastic surgery continuing.

So, let's have a look at Moriarty's journey, including her notable roles, and the significant turning point in her career on The Boys.

How old is Erin Moriarty? Exploring her career beginnings and notable roles

Erin Moriarty was born on June 24, 1994, and is about five-foot-six tall. Her first role was as Annie in a local theater show in 2005.

Moriarty got into professional acting when she was a teenager, appearing in TV shows like One Life to Live and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Instead of going to college right after high school, she decided to fully pursue her acting dreams.

Erin has starred in (L) Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and (R) The Kings of Summer (Images via IMDb)

She made it big with roles in big movies like the 2012 comedy The Watch, where she played Chelsea McAllister. She also had some great performances in indie comedies like The Kings of Summer (2013) and the ABC drama series Red Widow (2013).

She showed off her skills in the sci-fi movie After the Dark (2013) and had a recurring role in the first season of True Detective (2014), proving her versatility. In 2014, IndieWire gave Moriarty props for being one of the best actors under twenty. Since then, her career has been on the up.

What did Erin Moriarty star in before playing Starlight on The Boys?

In 2015, Erin Moriarty hopped on board Netflix's popular show Jessica Jones as Hope Shlottman. Her amazing acting in the first season, which came out in November 2015, proved that she could bring complex characters to life.

She later became famous for her role in the 2016 movie Blood Father, where she starred with Mel Gibson. But it was in December 2017 that Erin Moriarty got a role that made her even more famous.

Erin starred in the 2016 film Blood Father opposite Mel Gibson (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

Playing Annie January, also called Starlight, in the Amazon Prime version of The Boys, Moriarty showed that she's a top-notch actress in the superhero TV scene. Erin Moriarty became a big deal after The Boys came out in July 2019.

Fans loved how she played the superhero with a lot of inner struggles. The show did so well that it got nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Actress in a Streaming TV Series. The show continues to be popular.

Personal life and racial identity: What is Erin Moriarty's ethnicity, and where is she from?

Erin Moriarty, an American actress, was born in New York City. She has Irish ancestry from her dad and Scottish and English heritage from her mom. While she's known for her successful career, Moriarty prefers to keep her personal life under wraps.

Growing up in the middle of New York City, she has always had a strong love for acting, which has played a big part in shaping who she is. Being a mix of Irish, Scottish and English, her diverse cultural background adds richness to her story.

From her early days in community theater to her current gig as Starlight, Erin Moriarty has not failed to impress.