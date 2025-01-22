What did Megyn Kelly say about Lauren Sanchez? Commentator rips into Jeff Bezos' fiancée for her choice of dress at Trump's inauguration 

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly criticized Lauren Sanchez's outfit at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, calling her a "hooker" during The Megyn Kelly Show podcast. Sanchez, engaged to Jeff Bezos, has not responded to Kelly's remarks.

Lauren Sanchez relentlessly dissed the former television reporter who wore an Alexander McQueen suit to the event with what appeared to be lace lingerie. While commenting on the same, Kelly said:

“This is not my first time saying she dresses like a hooker because she does… no one should be talking about your t**ts. Sorry. They should be talking about the inauguration.”

“She has no class” — Megyn Kelly rips into Lauren Sanchez over Inauguration Day outfit

Megyn Kelly went on to discuss Lauren Sanchez possibly going through cosmetic surgeries. She said:

“I don’t think she’s seen a doctor she doesn’t want to go under the scalpel… I mean, you tell me. That’s not natural.”

Megyn Kelly also said:

“She dresses like a pr*stitute. She looked like a hooker at the inauguration. She wore a corset and she had her b*obs on display. I can’t with this woman. The girls were out… she thought.. Look at this.”

Kelly then said about Sanchez:

“She has no class. No dignity. No respect.”

Alongside the commentator discussing the 55-year-old’s outfit choices online, Selling Sunset actor Christine Quinn also took to the internet to slam Sanchez. She wrote on X:

“Jeff Bezos’s wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit?”

She added:

“Peak Selling Sunset season 2 energy… Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place.”

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly caught liking one of Sanchez’s latest Instagram posts from Inauguration night. As per the Economic Times, Zuckerberg liked a post that featured Sanchez wearing a peach-colored Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos made their relationship public in 2019, months after it was announced that the latter was divorcing his first wife, MacKenzie Scott. The New York Post reported that the marriage of 25 years ended with Scott receiving $38 billion in Amazon stock, making her one of the wealthiest women in the world.

Sanchez was previously married to Hollywood talent agent and the executive chairman of Endeavor, Patrick Whitesell. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and were together for nearly 14 years before calling it quits in 2018.

Sanchez’s divorce was finalized in 2019, around the same time when her relationship with Bezos became public.

It was rumored that Bezos and Sanchez were going to have a $600 million wedding. In response to the same, the former posted on X on December 22, 2024:

“Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false- none of this is happening. The old adage, ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by multiple other industry titans like Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk.

