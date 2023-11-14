"Looks so AI generated": Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Vogue photoshoot sparks online trolling

Vogue's December issue revolved around newscaster turned philanthropist Lauren Sanchez, and her fiancée, billionaire Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos. The issue featured an exclusive photoshoot of Sanchez and Bezos as they posed in exotic locations. The couple first started dating in 2018, went public in 2019 after the finalization of Bezos' divorce from MacKenzie Scott, and became engaged in May of this year.

The Vogue feature triggered a social media storm, with netizens unleashing a barrage of merciless trolling. The online community criticized the perceived "fake" and "AI-generated" quality of the images, dissecting every facet of the couple's poses. One user, identified as X, remarked:

Netizens pointed out that the photoshoot looked artificial (Image via X/@MikeSington)

"Amazon Past-prime": Netizens take shots at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

The photo shoot for Vogue's December Edition featuring a profile on Lauren Sanchez was done by famous photographer, Annie Leibovitz. One photograph showcased a tank top-wearing Sanches embracing a cowboy hat-wearing Jeff Bezos in the driver's seat of a truck while another showcased Sanchez sprawling across Bezos' 10,000-year clock in a sparkling red gown.

The Vogue photo shoot left netizens disturbed as some felt like they wanted to unsee the photographs of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. People thought that the image almost looked like a product of Artificial Intelligence. Some people even compared Sanchez with Steven Tyler. The trolling was immense.

A lot of netizens did not like the photoshoot featuring two billionaires and claimed that the profile was a hit-and-miss for Vogue. Extremely rich people doing rich people's stuff did not seem to interest a lot of media users. Here are a few X (formerly known as Twitter) reactions to the photo shoot:

Netizens trolled the billionaire couple (Image via X/@MikeSington)

The comments on Vogue's original Instagram post were also a huge dumpster fire as people vehemently condemned the magazine for doing a profile on Bezos and Sanchez. People even alleged that the couple had paid the magazine. One user said that this was the most "tone deaf" that Vogue had ever been. Here are a few reactions from Vogue's Instagram post of the photo shoot:

People were mad at Vogue for giving a platform to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez (Image via Instagram/@voguemagazine)

The Vogue profile in question explored the philanthropic pursuits of Lauren Sanchez and her upcoming wedding with Jeff Bezos. Sanchez revealed that Bezos had proposed to her while the duo were sailing on his $500 million superyacht by hiding the ring under Sanchez's pillow. She revealed to the magazine that she was looking forward to being, "Mrs. Bezos".