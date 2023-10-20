In Pictures: Elina Svitolina graces cover of Vogue Ukraine magazine

Elina Svitolina recently graced the front cover of Vogue Ukraine magazine and later took to social media to share the news.

The Ukrainian resumed her WTA tour in April this season after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to her pregnancy. Svitlona delivered her season's best result at the Wimbledon Championship where she reached the semifinal, losing to the tournament's eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Her most recent appearance came at the 2023 US Open where she crashed out in the third round, suffering defeat at the hands of America's Jessica Pegula. While Svitolina isn't attending any ongoing tournaments on the tour, she did appear on a magazine cover.

Most recently, Vogue Ukraine collaborated with Elina Svitolina to upload their magazine's latest edition featuring the 29-year-old on their front cover in an Instagram post.

In another post on X (formerly Twitter), The Tennis Letter uploaded the former World No. 3's enticing photos for Vogue Ukraine.

"Elina Svitolina graces the cover of Vogue Ukraine."

The 29-year-old tied the knot with fellow tennis professional Gael Monfils on July 16, 2021. Shortly after, Svitolina shared the news of her pregnancy and welcomed her first baby daughter Skai Monfils in October 2023.

"Maybe her getting pregnant was good timing" - Jessica Pegula hails Elina Svitolina's "aggressive" game post-pregnancy in US Open match

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 US Open

Jessica Pegula ousted Elina Svitolina in the third round of the 2023 US Open 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Later, in a post-match press conference, the American reserved a few words for Svitolina's post-pregnancy comeback and highlighted her improved gameplay.

The World No. 4 stated that the Ukranian's energy levels after welcoming her baby daughter saw a drastic change as compared to her previously "run down" form.

"The last few times I played her before she had her baby, she seemed like a little run down, I feel like. So, I don't know, maybe her getting pregnant was good timing for her to go back and reset. I don't know, sometimes that's what you need. That's what players do," said Pegula.

Pegula noted that Svitolina's changed game style was more "aggressive", and the former wasn't quite sure how to tackle it.

"Definitely playing a little bit more aggressive, but at the same time still her game. It makes it really tough because you're not quite sure what to do as much maybe as before," she added.