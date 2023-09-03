Jessica Pegula recently addressed Elina Svitolina's post-pregnancy return and claimed that the Ukrainian's maternity leave acted as a good reset switch.

The American squared off against Elina Svitolina in the third round of the 2023 US Open. The duo captured one set each to level the match at 1-1, however, Pegula responded with a show of force in the final set and dropped just two games to thwart Svitolina's comeback hopes with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 scoreline.

In a post-match press conference, Jessica Pegula expressed that the Ukrainian's pregnancy timed for a good reset for the previously "run down" Svitolina she encountered, before welcoming a baby.

"The last few times I played her before she had her baby, she seemed like a little run down, I feel like. So, I don't know, maybe her getting pregnant was good timing for her to go back and reset. I don't know, sometimes that's what you need. That's what players do," spoke Pegula.

The No. 3 seed added she has witnessed similar instances with players including Caroline Wozniacki, whose maternity leave helped provide them with a "reset."

"I think we've seen that with Wozniacki and several other girls that had babies. It's a nice reset," she spoke.

Pegula concluded her statement by certifying the Ukrainian's game as "more aggressive" and highlighted facing challenges of being unable to anticipate her changed game style.

"Definitely playing a little bit more aggressive, but at the same time still her game. It makes it really tough because you're not quite sure what to do as much maybe as before," added Pegula.

Elina Svitolina welcomed her first daughter, Skai, with her husband and fellow tennis professional Gael Monfils in October 2022.

Jessica Pegula will take on Madison Keys in the fourth round of the US Open

Jessica Pegula will lock horns with compatriot Madison Keys in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open on Monday.

Meanwhile, Keys triumphed over Arantxa Rus and Yanina Wickmayer before setting up for a clash against 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova. The American initially fell short of nabbing the lead with a first-set loss, however, she later cruised past her challenge and registered a comeback victory, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Pegula leads Keys 1-0 in their head-to-head overall. The duo clashed at the 2022 San Deigo Open where the No. 3 seed triumphed in straight sets.