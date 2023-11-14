Brooklyn-based rapper Leaf LZZ has passed away. The musician was fatally shot on Sunday night alongside another man in Vermont’s Burlington, as per wuw news. An official announcement was not made on his Instagram account. Nonetheless, many took to the internet to pay tribute to the artist.

According to the Burlington Free Press, Leaf LZZ, whose real name is Khalif M. Jones passed away in a drug-related crime. The police responded to Decatur Street after residents complained of hearing a gunshot at around 9:13 pm. Jones and another man, Anthony R Smith Jr. were reportedly found with gunshot wounds at their head.

Police noted that Smith Jr. was deceased upon law enforcement’s arrival at the crime scene. He was 26 years old at the time of his passing. Jones was reportedly seriously injured and later passed away at the UVM Medical Center just before 11 pm.

According to Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad, Jones and Smith Jr. were found together in an apartment room. Evidence at the crime scene indicated that there was a firearm in the house. Police believe that the rapper was shot by the gun present in the apartment flat and by a man who was not Smith Jr.

After hearing the gunshot on Sunday night, the police also dealt with an arson fire on Monday morning. Officers also received reports from people hearing gunfire in another street. However, it remains unclear as to whether the events were related.

As the police continues to investigate the incident, fans of Leaf LZZ took to the internet to pay tribute to the rapper.

Tributes pour in as Leaf LZZ passes away in fatal shooting

Reddit user u/fdotfrmdaZ took to the r/NYStateOfMind forum to announce that the rapper had passed away. Many responded to the news with sadness and expressed shock, flooding the comment section with tributary messages.

Others took to the singer’s official Instagram account to share their condolences. A few comments online read:

Netizens pay tribute to the rapper (Image via leaflzz/Instagram)

Mayor responds to the death of Leaf LZZ

As the Vermont State Police continue to investigate the death of the two men, Burlington mayor Miro Weinberger took to addressing the issue at hand. Speaking about how the rapper’s death was drug-related, Weinberger noted:

“That these shootings, the killing of two people and the serious injuring of another appear to be not connected but both drug-related is a further indication that the nature of our drug crisis in Vermont has fundamentally changes and must become the state’s top public safety and public health priority.”

Leaf LZZ made a name for himself after releasing tracks like Opps In The Air, Legendary, No Twirl Zone and Kiccin amongst others.

He has collaborated with several artists during his career, like Eli Fross, Fivio Foreign, Ace NumaFive and Jess Gasoline amongst others.

At the time of writing this article, his official Instagram account had amassed over 30K followers.