What did Melissa Newman say about Paul Newman’s letters to Joanne Woodward? Singer publishes memoir detailing parents' romance

Melissa Newman, daughter of actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, released her photo book Head Over Heels: Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman: A Love Affair in Words and Pictures on October 10. It is a collection of letters and photos of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's relationship.

It was when she was rummaging through their attic at the family home in Westport, Connencticut, when Melissa Newman discovered the memorabilia. While speaking to Fox News Digital, she revealed:

"We'd gone through ripped bags. I remember right before one was about to be thrown out, I reached in there and there were moths and dead mice everywhere... And I found the first 10 letters my dad ever wrote to my mom. It was this close to being thrown out.

The photo book features more than 100 some never-seen photos of her parent's marriage. Melissa Newman also commented on the content of the letters in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"There [are] quotes from the letters in the book. I would read the letters and just go, ‘Oh, this is so sweet. This should go in the book.’ And then I would be reading on, and then I’d go, ‘Ooh, Dad, I can’t put this in the book!"

While Paul Newman is known for being a legendary actor and director, Joanne Woodward was Hollywood's Golden Age actress.

In the memoir, Paul describes how the oscar winning actress made him "a s*xual creature."

He also revealed:

"We left a trail of lust all over the place. Hotels and public parks and Hertz Rent-A-Cars."

Melissa Newman looks back at Paul Newman's and Joanne Woodword's 50-year-long marriage

Other than being a collection of memorabilia of the famous Hollywood couple, Melissa Newman's photobook also captures photos from her childhood home. The book also includes quotes collected from her parents' interviews, transcripts along with the naughty letters between the two.

It was during the Broadway Show Picnic when the couple had their first encounter. Although Paul Newman was married to Jackie Witte at the time, he was charmed by Joanne Woodward and soon married her in 1958. Melissa recalled their chance encounter and said:

"Women were throwing themselves at him. Meanwhile, my mom said, ‘God, it’s a good thing that Paul Newman is handsome, because he certainly can’t act!'"

Although the Hollywood couple were most famous for their unending love, they also had their fair share of troubles. Paul struggled with alcholism, which Woodword referred to as "the anguish of our lives." He later quit drinking hard liquor in 1971, according to the New Yorker.

Expand Tweet

While talking to People, Melissa Newman recalled:

“My dad really felt like my mother was the most important. As far as being an actor, he placed my mother above him as an actor till the day he died, I think.”

The couple were married for 50 long years until lung cancer took Paul at 83. Although they had their tough times, they were known to be best friends, which always brought them together after fights.