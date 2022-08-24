Who are Paul Newman's daughters? All about his children as two of them sue family foundation over late father's legacy

On Tuesday, August 23, Susan Newman and Elinor "Nell" Newman - daughters of late American actor Paul Newman - sued their family foundation, Newman's Own Foundation, for violating their fiduciary duties.

During his lifetime, Paul fathered six children over the course of his two marriages. Susan is Paul's child from his marriage to Jackie Witte, whereas. Elinor is his child from his marriage to Joanne Woodward.

As per documents filed in the Connecticut state court, the sisters have alleged that cuts were made in the total amount that they each received to donate to charity.

They further added that this seemingly unprecedented slashing placed their superstar father's legacy "under assault" by the board of directors of the "very organization he (Paul Newman) founded in an effort to preserve and expand that legacy."

Addressing their issues with the board of directors in the lawsuit, the sisters stated that Paul Newman "granted to Newman’s Own Foundation the rights to his name, image and likeness and other publicity and intellectual property rights, but not unconditionally."

Newman's daughters further added that the grant mandated that the foundation allocate an annual amount of $400,000 to each of their foundations "for them to donate to charities identified by his daughters pursuant to specific rules that he established."

The lawsuit claims that the aforementioned amount has been reduced to $200,000 and the late actor's wishes and demands have been disregarded ever since his death in 2008. A report from Law and Crime stated that, Newman's daughters are:

“Seeking $1.6 million of damages to be donated to charities in keeping with Paul Newman’s wishes, imposition of a constructive trust, and a declaratory judgment to require Newman’s Own Foundation to comply with Paul Newman’s instructions now and in the future.”

Paul Newman married twice and fathered six children

One of Hollywood's most iconic actors, Paul Newman was an Academy Award-winning actor, acclaimed director, and noted philanthropist, who first tied the knot with actress Jacqueline 'Jackie' Witte in 1949, when he was 24. Together, they shared three kids, Scott Newman, Stephanie Newman and Susan Newman.

Scott Newman was born on September 23, 1950. The late actor was Paul Newman's eldest son and followed his father's path in the entertainment industry after dropping out of college in the 1960s. He became a stunt man and appeared in The Great Waldo Pepper, Breakheart Pass, The Towering Inferno, and Fraternity Row.

However, he passed away at the age of 28, after overdosing on painkillers following a motorcycle accident. He was also known to be an alcoholic, which was a contributing factor in his untimely death.

Paul's eldest daughter, Stephanie Newman, prefers to stay away from the limelight, as a result of which, not much is known about her job or relationship with her father.

Susan, who was born in February 1953, also followed her father's career and produced as well as featured in various Hollywood projects. However, she now mainly works with non-profit organizations. As per her IMDb profile, she is an Executive Director for several NGOs which are associated with causes such as prevention of drug and alcohol abuse, child welfare, and others.

Paul Newman and Jackie Witte separated in 1958. The same year, he married Joanne Woodward and went on to share three children with her, Elinor "Nell" Newman, Melissa Newman and Claire Newman.

Elinor "Nell" Teresa Newman, is the pair's first born and Paul's fourth child. Nell got into the entertainment industry as a child actor and appeared in several projects including Rachel, Rachel and The Effect of Gama Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds. Currently, she is heading her own organization, the Nell Newman Foundation, which she started after having a fallout with her familial foundation.

Melissa has also taken after Paul and has appeared in several television series and films like The New Perry Mason, Sometimes A Great Nation, Hawkins, Mr. & Mrs. Bridge and See How She Runs.

The youngest daughter and child of the Newman clan, Claire is also a part of Hollywood but has most of her credits behind the camera. Some of her credits include The Big C, Mad Men, Raising The Bar, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects, and The Big C.

