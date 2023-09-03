What is Merkel cell carcinoma? Symptoms explored in wake of Jimmy Buffett's death at 76

American singer, songwriter, and novelist Jimmy Buffer died at the age of 76 in his his home in Sag Harbour, New York on September 1, 2023. The following day, Buffett's team announced his death via his official profile on X. Although initially, the cause of his death was not publicly disclosed, new information on that front has lately emerged.

According to the obituary on the singer's official website, Jimmy Buffett died from Merkel cell carcinoma - a rare type of skin cancer that grows rapidly and spreads fast to other parts of the body. The Cheeseburger in Paradise hitmaker was reportedly diagnosed with the condition four years ago.

As per Jimmy Buffett's obituary,

“Buffett, 76, had been fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years".

It also said that:

"He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July”.

Merkel cell carcinoma is an uncommon and aggressive form of skin cancer that can be fatal. It begins in Merkel cells, which is in the skin's outer layer, i.e., the epidermis. UV radiation exposure and other risk factors can cause these cells to become malignant and develop uncontrollably. Merkel cell carcinoma spreads fast to other regions of the body and frequently recurs after treatment.

Merkel cell carcinoma is usually noticed in sun-exposed areas of the body

In May of this year, Jimmy Buffett was reportedly hospitalized in Boston for unspecified "issues that required immediate attention." However, now that the news of the singer's death due Merkel cell carcinoma has been revealed, netizens' attention is now on understanding the illness and what causes it.

As mentioned earlier, Merkel cell carcinoma is an extremely rare kind of skin cancer. Beginning in the Merkel cells, which are present at the base of the skin's outermost layer, epidermis, these cells are linked to the nerve terminals in the skin that control the feeling of touch. The condition is usually noticed in sun-exposed parts of skin, such as the head and neck, as well as the arms and legs.

However, the number of patients diagnosed with Merkel cell cancer has rapidly risen in the recent years. This could be attributed to improved diagnostic tests or rapid UV exposure. As per Mayo Clinic, the illness is also more common in adults over the age of 70.

Aside from Mayo Clinic, recent genetic research has also revealed that Merkel cell carcinomas are caused by either sunlight-induced mutations or the Merkel cell polyomavirus, according to the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology. A history of extensive sun exposure, chronic immune suppression, like kidney or heart transplantation or HIV, and being above the age of 70 are all risk factors for the development of MCC.

The first sign of Merkel cell carcinoma, according to Mayo Clinic specialists, is usually a fast-growing, painless nodule or tumor on the skin. The nodule may be skin-colored or appear in red, blue, or purple tints. The majority of Merkel cell carcinomas form on the face, head, or neck, but they can also develop anywhere on the body, even in locations that are not exposed to sunlight.

As such, a person needs to make an appointment with the doctor if they see a mole, freckle, or bump that is changing in size, shape, or color, growing quickly, or bleeding easily after minimal stress, such as washing the skin or shaving.