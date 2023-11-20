What is Michael Rapaport's religion? Comedian addresses Jewish people and asks them to "stand tall" in new video

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport recently shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he said that all his Jewish brothers and sisters need to stand tall. He even said in his video,

"Do not let this fear, anxiety overwhelm you. We are different and that's a good thing. I know that Jews are looked out as weak but we are stronger than you can imagine."

He shared this video on November 19, 2023, and added a caption, that read,

"STAND TALL STAND PROUD!!! Bigger Better Faster Stronger Jewish People!!!! Day 42. Free All of the Hostages!!!"

Trigger warning: This article contains abusive content. Readers' discretion is advised.

In his video, he said,

"You hate us cause you ain't us, it's always been hurled our way. Hate, prejudice has always been hurled our way and a lot of times, we deal with it with compassion or understanding and there might be mental illness."

Michael Rapaport was born in Manhattan, New York, on March 20, 1970. He comes from a family with Polish Jewish and Russian Jewish roots. For those unaware, he grew up in the city, with his mom, June Brody, being a radio personality, and his dad, David Rapaport, working as a radio program manager.

Although Michael ventured to Los Angeles to try stand-up comedy after finishing high school, as per IMDB. Other than this, after a brief stint in live comedy, Michael transitioned to working in front of the camera. His breakthrough came with a starring role in the indie film Zebrahead (1992). This paved the way for notable roles in movies such as True Romance (1993), Higher Learning (1995), and Mighty Aphrodite (1995).

In addition to his film career, Michael showcased his comedic talent in TV shows like Friends (1994), where he played Lisa Kudrow's cop boyfriend, and Boston Public (2000), where he played the role of a teacher Danny Hanson.

Michael Rapaport earlier went full blast against Democratic Reps. and called them Jew haters

A month ago, Michael Rapaport criticized Democratic Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, accusing them of being "Jew haters" in response to their comments on the Middle East situation.

Tlaib and Omar faced backlash for spreading a claim by Hamas about an Israeli airstrike at a Gaza hospital, while Ocasio-Cortez called for an immediate cease-fire amid Hamas' actions, including taking hostages.

In a video posted on Instagram, Michael Rapaport expressed his frustration, calling them "fake news spreaders" and urging them to retract their statements, stating that they are among the "biggest squad of Jew haters" in the U.S. government.

It's important to note that Rapaport clarified he can criticize individuals in the Democratic Party without aligning himself with any specific political party.