What did Michael Valva do? Former NYPD cop found guilty of son’s murder

On Friday, November 4, former NYPD officer Michael Valva was found guilty in the 2020 murder of his autistic eight-year-old son.

According to the New York Post, Michael Valva, 43, was convicted of killing his son, Thomas, after years of allegedly subjecting him to perpetual abuse. On January 17, 2020, Michael Valva is said to have locked the child in a freezing garage that dropped down to as low as 19 degrees, making the boy succumb to hypothermia.

Samantha Baldwin @sammy_lianne The Michael Valva trial should have been televised instead of the #Deppvsheard trial.

Thomas' brother, 12-year-old Anthony Valva, was said to have been a victim of Valva's abuse as well. He was supposedly in the same garage where Thomas died, but survived only to experience further abuse from his father.

Suffolk County authorities reported that Michael Valva was arrested alongside 45-year-old Angela Pollina, his ex-fiancee, who was said to be on the premises when Thomas Valva died.

Teachers at Thomas' school suspected that he was a victim of abuse

According to Bronx News, long after his death, teachers at Thomas Valva's school suspected that he had been a victim of abuse. In the murder trial, his principal testified that the child would come to school emaciated, prompting the staff to make several calls to child protective services. They said, however, that it didn't amount to much.

NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews Former NYPD Officer Michael Valva, charged in the January death of his 8-year-old son in Suffolk County, resigned from the NYPD. He will NOT be receiving a pension.

CBS reported that during the trial, one woman commented on the case:

"This type of torture that was allowed to go on for so many years."

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney condemned the actions of Michael Valva, saying:

“This case is heartbreaking, and it has been one of the toughest child abuse trials for our prosecutors, court personnel and jurors. While there is nothing that we can do to bring Thomas back, we are satisfied with the jury’s decision.”

He continued:

“(Michael Valva) subjected his sons to horrific abuse, neglect and cruelty. He will now pay for cutting short the life of a young, innocent, defenseless boy who had a lifetime ahead of him.”



Remove Judge Joseph Lorintz !

Tell him to 'move on'

He shouldn't be allowed to be a dog catcher.

He refused to even listen to the torture and abuse evidence.

#MichaelValva You all elected him, I beg you, stand up do the right thing #NewYork Remove Judge Joseph Lorintz ! Tell him to 'move on' He shouldn't be allowed to be a dog catcher. He refused to even listen to the torture and abuse evidence.

The convicted murderer's defense team argued that the former officer had no intention of murdering his son. A lawyer also claimed that Valva tried his best to try and save his son.

He said:

"Despite parental deficiencies, Michael did not want Thomas to die."

CBS reported that in response to the verdict, defense attorney John Loturco said:

"There was a significant amount of evidence against our client and so we understand the verdict, we are disappointed in the verdict."

CBS reported that throughout the course of the trial, the prosecution claimed that Angela Pollina resented Thomas and Anthony Valva due to the fact that the boys were autistic.

The young boys supposedly slept in the garage after Pollina suggested it was the correct response to their issues with incontinence.

JusticeForGabbs @GabbsJustice #MichaelValva found guilty on all counts including second degree murder in the death of his 8-year-old son #ThomasValva

Michael Valva faces up to 25 years in prison. He was found guilty of both second-degree murder and child endangerment.

