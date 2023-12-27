What did Miracle Rivera do? Florida woman arrested and charged for Christmas Eve altercation with boyfriend

A 20-year-old Florida woman, Miracle Rivera, found herself on the wrong side of the law after an alleged Christmas Eve altercation with her boyfriend. The incident, which occurred at approximately 3.30 am, resulted in Rivera being charged with domestic battery, according to an arrest affidavit reported by FOX 35 Orlando.

The alleged argument between Rivera and her 24-year-old boyfriend erupted over accusations of infidelity. The heated exchange reportedly took a violent turn when Rivera, seemingly unable to contain her anger, repeatedly struck her boyfriend with a Christmas tree. The victim, seeking refuge in the living room, was followed by Rivera, who unleashed the alleged assault while he was lying on the couch.

Police reported that the victim sustained several minor scratches on his upper body and arms during the Christmas tree attack. The couple, who had been romantically involved for two years and shared a residence, were eventually separated.

It is worth noting that Miracle Rivera, the Florida woman, was promptly taken into custody and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She spent Christmas Day behind bars but was released, regaining her freedom around 2.40 pm. The New York Daily News reported that Rivera has pleaded not guilty.

Florida woman's boyfriend was injured in the altercation, as per the affidavit

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident unfolded in the couple's St. Petersburg bedroom during a verbal altercation about alleged infidelity. Following the alleged dispute, the 24-year-old boyfriend of the Florida woman sought refuge on the living room couch.

Rivera pursued him into the room and reportedly seized a Christmas tree, utilizing it as a weapon to repeatedly strike the victim. The affidavit did not specify the size or nature (real or artificial) of the Christmas tree, and notably, the tree was not confiscated as evidence. The alleged assault left the victim with multiple minor scratches on his upper body and arms.

Expand Tweet

In the affidavit, it was mentioned,

"While the victim was lying on the couch, the defendant picked up a Christmas tree and began to strike the victim with it repeatedly"

The Florida woman has been accused of engaging in domestic violence, and she has not even pleaded guilty.

Miracle Rivera was apprehended on Christmas Eve morning, charged with domestic battery, and subsequently released from Pinellas County Jail on Christmas Day. The legal proceedings will now determine the consequences for the alleged assault with a holiday decoration.

The arrest affidavit did not clarify the specific nature of the relationship between Miracle Rivera and the victim. However, it categorically described the incident as domestic in nature.