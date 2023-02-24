What did Nakira Griner do? New Jersey mom gets life in prison over son’s brutal murder in 2019

On February 8, 2019, Nakira Griner reported to the police that she had been attacked on the street and that her 23-month-old son, Daniel Griner Jr., had been kidnapped.

An extensive search was launched, and the child's charred remains were discovered later that night in the yard of Griner's home. An autopsy revealed that the child had been battered to death and had several bone fractures.

Cleve Bryan @CleveBryan Nakira Griner, the Bridgeton mom accused of murdering toddler son and burning his remains, missed detention hearing for suicide concerns. Her attorney says killing accidental and result of postpartum psychosis. Judge denied release from jail. Nakira Griner, the Bridgeton mom accused of murdering toddler son and burning his remains, missed detention hearing for suicide concerns. Her attorney says killing accidental and result of postpartum psychosis. Judge denied release from jail. https://t.co/NW21kmvyot

On February 21, 2023, Nakira, 28, from Cumberland County, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and dismemberment of her son Daniel.

Nakira Griner stuffed the infant's remains in her purse

On January 4, 2023, Nakira Griner was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, false public alarm, and child endangerment. The verdict came after a two-week jury trial.

The Daily Journal reported that Nakira made several 911 calls on February 8, 2019, reporting that she was attacked by a man on her way to a deli while pushing her son on his trolley.

Nakira also mentioned that she had Daniel strapped to a holster placed on her chest and that the man attacked and kicked her repeatedly and abducted her son and the stroller, leaving her on the ground.

However, once the authorities started their investigation and searched the family home, the burned remains of Daniel, who was dismembered, were found.

According to a report by Law and Crime, the authorities discovered Daniel's remains stuffed in Nakira's purse and buried it under a shed in the backyard.

CBS Philadelphia reported that Nakira eventually confessed to the police that she hit her son because he wouldn't "eat nor listen to her."

A criminal complaint mentioned that Nakira Griner admitted beating the toddler so hard that it left bruises on his face and also said that he fell down a flight of stairs.

Nakira Griner said she “did what she did to him”

NBC10 Philadelphia reported that in an earlier court filing, Defense attorney Jill claimed that her client, Nakira, didn’t deny destroying the child’s remains but didn’t “knowingly and purposefully” cause his death.

The report also mentioned that a judge then prevented prosecutors from citing Nakira's earlier police testimony, stating that she had not been told about her rights.

Her counsel stated at the time that she was a suspect from the start and was also "going through a crisis and a clear mental break" and was, therefore, unable to knowingly waive her rights.

Alexander. @AlexUnmuted A Cumberland County jury has found Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, guilty in the 2019 death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old child, according to the county prosecutor.



Griner was charged with murder and several other offenses. The jury found her guilty of all counts. A Cumberland County jury has found Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, guilty in the 2019 death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old child, according to the county prosecutor.Griner was charged with murder and several other offenses. The jury found her guilty of all counts. https://t.co/gTgIFPF2oQ

Prosecutors reported that in the phone calls Nakira made from jail, which were presented at trial, she was caught on record saying that she “did what she did to him” to cover up bruising on Daniel's body.

Nakira Griner was also sentenced to seven years in prison, to be served consecutively, for second-degree desecration of human remains.

