What is Necrotizing fasciitis? Georgie Henley's arm condition explored as Narnia star opens up on near-amputation

On Tuesday, October 25, English actress Georgie Henley opened up about battling a rare disease that almost resulted in her arm being amputated.

The 27-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with scars on her hand due to a "rare and punishing" bacterial disease called necrotizing fasciitis and wrote a lengthy caption alongside.

Henley began the post by revealing that she first contracted the disease, which nearly claimed her life and "wrought havoc" throughout her body when she was 18 and in her sixth week of university.

"In order to prevent the amputation of my left hand and arm I received grueling invasive surgery and later extensive reconstructive surgery which resulted in a series of skin grafts and scars."

Georgie Henley then stated that necrotizing fasciitis took a toll on her physically and mentally, and it took time for her to "heal" with the hope that she would be able to discuss her battle with the disease openly.

All you need to know about Necrotizing Fasciitis and Georgie Henley's battle with the disease

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, necrotizing fasciitis is a rare "flesh-eating disease" that happens when bacteria enter the body through a break in the skin. This generally happens via cuts, scrapes, burns, or surgical wounds.

In necrotizing fasciitis, the bacteria rapidly destroys soft tissue around muscles, nerves, fat, and blood arteries in the body, which can turn fatal in a short time.

As for Georgie Henley, in her Instagram post, she stated that she had hidden her scars in the professional light and wore "bandages, or coverings, makeup on set and stage, long sleeves" whenever she was to be photographed.

"The industry I am part of often focuses on a very narrow idea of what is deemed aesthetic ‘perfection’, and I worried that my scars would prevent me from getting work. The truth is there is no such thing as ‘perfection’, but I have still lived with the shame of feeling different, exacerbated by the expectations that came with beginning my career at a young age."

However, Henley shared that her scars are not something to be ashamed of and is a "reminder" of her survival. She then thanked the hospital for their "exceptional care" and expressed gratitude to her friends and family for helping her through difficult times.

"Particularly my parents who have weathered every storm with me no matter how devastating. Thank you to my agents and the people who have employed me in the last nine years, who never saw my scars as a problem and respected who I was as a person and actor."

She concluded the post by stating that she would talk about her experiences in the future.

Georgie Henley began working in the film industry as a child and is best known for portraying the role of Lucy Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia franchise.

