What is Thrombosis? Juan Pablo Medina reveals prosthesis for the first time after having one of his legs amputated

In a recent interview, American actor Juan Pablo Medina opened up about having his right leg amputated.

Born in 1976, Juan Pablo Medina is known for his work in projects like Soy tu fan, La casa de las flores, Wanted dad, Guadalupe Reyes, El club of the idealists, Love of my loves, Thirty, single and fantastic, etc.

While talking to GQ Mexico magazine in an interview published on March 24, the 44-year-old actor shared his life experience after an infection in his blood led to him having to wear a prosthetic leg.

The news about Medina's health came to limelight in 2021. The interpreter and his relatives have stayed out of the situation since then and only a few details have emerged, such as his amputation due to thrombosis.

After being informed by the medical staff that he would have to lose his leg to save his life, Juan Pablo Medina spoke with a psychiatrist who helped him navigate the situation. It was because of these conversations that he was able to see the amputation from another perspective. Talking about the same he said:

“We started talking about the decision before the medical intervention was done and that made all the difference. It was necessary to understand it and that the specialists support you. It is something very stupid, but I could count on that help.

Juan Pablo Medina further stated that he never took therapy in his life but is now determined not to discontinue it for nothing.

What is Thrombosis?

As per Johns Hopkins Medicine, thrombosis occurs when blood clots block an individual's vessels. Thrombosis can occur in two forms:

Venous thrombosis: When a blood clot blocks a vein, it is called venous thrombosis. The veins transport blood from your body to your heart.

When a blood clot blocks a vein, it is called venous thrombosis. The veins transport blood from your body to your heart. Arterial thrombosis: An arterial thrombosis occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery. An artery transports oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

A Venous thrombosis can be caused by a disease or injury to the leg veins, not being able to move around for any reason, fractures, medicines, obesity, genetics, etc.

An arterial thrombosis may be caused by the hardening of the arteries, known as arteriosclerosis. In this situation, fat or calcium deposits cause thickening of artery walls. This can cause a buildup of fatty material (called plaque) in the arteries. It is possible for a plaque to burst (rupture), followed by a blood clot.

As of now, it is not known which kind of thrombosis the actor suffered from.

What happened after the actor was told that his leg would be amputated?

After surgery, Medina experienced insomnia which gradually dissipated with rest and medical attention. He turned to his girlfriend Paulina Dávila and his communication agent for help in finding a prosthesis that would suit his needs. Juan Pablo Medina was concerned because he had no idea how his life would be with this new tool. He said:

“When they told me that they were going to amputate me, the first thing that came to my mind was that my life, as I was leading it, was over. That is when you ask yourself what you are going to do and what the change will be like. What I wanted was just to live and from there I started to think positively."

The actor admitted that the adaptation and rehabilitation process has taken longer than he had anticipated, but he is confident that with patience and dedication, he will be able to resume his personal and professional plans.

Juan Pablo Medina acknowledged that in recent months he has endured ups and downs, but with the support of family, friends, and someone who had gone through a similar situation, he has been able to move forward.

“At the moment my recovery is going very well. I thought that in hell I would walk with the prosthesis, but it is not like that. I am relearning."

