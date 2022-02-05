What are Walker Hayes' kids' names? All about his children as he shares video of family on tour

Walker Hayes, 42, who dropped his latest 13-track album Country Stuff last month, has hit the road on his own 12-bunk bus with his wife Laney, six children - Lela, Chapel, Baylor, Beckett, Loxley and Everly - and their dogs, Magnolia and Hazel, for the first time.

The family is on their way to Ames, Iowa for Hayes' 19-date Fancy Like Tour. Hayes, who got his first Grammy nomination for best country song with his track Fancy Like, took to Instagram to give his fans an exclusive look inside his family bus. Starting his nearly 5-minute long video with the entrance, Hayes stated:

"It’s not glamorous by any means, I’m actually wobbling around."

The bus includes a table near the entrance, where the family has their meals and the kids do their school work. On the wall by the table there are some family photos to keep it "wholesome" and "family-rific", as Hayes puts it. The bus has 12 bunks, from which the kids got to choose their own berths. The dogs are allotted a separate bottom bunk.

Walker Hayes gave fans a glimpse of his bathroom and kitchenette as well. The back of the bus, which can be turned into a separate bedroom, is being used by the family as a shared space where their clothes and luggage are kept whereas food and snacks are stacked into other places.

Hayes, who has always had a love-hate relationship with tours, told PEOPLE:

"I love it, I just love it. I mean, truly, if this is how it goes, I can do this all the rest of my life. I can do this till my legs don't work. Send us everywhere, I don't care."

Walker Hayes also expressed his excitement at getting to share his touring experience with his kids (who "lost their minds" when they got to know about the tour) and wife, as he said:

"We're a unit. We lean on each other. We're gonna be together as much as we can. Laney's my best friend. I mean, I want to tell her about everything. Honestly I don't even want to tell her about everything. I just want to do it all with her. And then that way I don't even have to tell her. She can see it for herself, and then we can just sit and smile about it."

Walker Hayes' eldest child is his social media manager

According to reports, Walker Hayes started dating his wife Laney, who is somewhere between 35 and 40, back when he was 17. The duo broke up shortly after they graduated from college, only to rekindle their romance later on and get engaged. The couple tied the knot in June 2004 and have been going strong ever since.

Hayes' oldest child, Lela, was born in December 2006. The 15-year-old is Hayes' social media manager and often appears in her father's TikTok videos. Laney gave birth to Hayes' firstborn son, Chapel, in 2008. Hayes even has a song titled Chapel, which tells the story of his first son's birth.

The couple welcomed their third child, Baylor, in 2010. Baylor is said to be following in his father's footsteps with his beautiful voice. Hayes' fourth child, Beckett, is nine years old. In 2017, along with Chapel, Hayes released another track titled Beckett. Both songs are featured on his album 8Track.

Hayes' fifth child and second daughter, Loxley, was born to the adorable couple in 2014. Their third and youngest daughter, Everly, is five years old. All of Hayes' kids have appeared in his TikTok shorts from time to time.

A few years ago, Walker Hayes lost his seventh child and nearly his wife while she was giving birth to their late daughter Oakleigh Klover. The tragedy took place in June 2018, after Laney's uterus ruptured, cutting off blood flow to the baby and suffocating her. While the family might never forget the loss, they are still holding on to each other as "a unit".

