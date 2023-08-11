What did Nermin Sulejmanovic do? Bodybuilder takes his own life after fatally shooting three including ex-wife on livestream

A man from Bosnia, identified as Nermin Sulejmanovic, killed his ex-wife and shared the gory murder on Instagram live on Friday, August 11. He not only killed his ex-wife but also killed two others and was on the run after doing so. However, on the same day, he took his own life too, according to the police.

The police released a statement in which they said that Nermin Sulejmanovic killed three people and injured three others in the incident before he took his own life. He reportedly killed himself after a brief standoff with police.

Prosecutors also said that he killed his ex-wife and then used a gun to shoot and kill a man and his son on a street in a nearby town called Gradacac. He also hurt a policeman, another man, and a woman in different places in the northeastern Bosnian town.

Officials have not released much detail about why the man killed three people and took his own life.

Nermin Sulejmanovic was a fitness coach and had several convictions for acts of violence

Several media portals reported that Nermin Sulejmanovic was 35 years old and a fitness coach. He was part of a gang and had been found guilty of acts of violence, getting into fights, and taking part in selling drugs multiple times. The incident took place in the town of Gradacac in northeastern Bosnia.

In the video he shared on Instagram, Nermin Sulejmanovic said that he warned that this day would come soon as his ex-wife had been hiding her child for eight days. Instagram was quick enough to take the video down.

Police said that as they were looking for him, he made another video on Instagram where he said he had shot at least two more people while trying to escape. As per Vice, the two people have been identified as a father and son duo, Džengiz Onder and Džengiz Denis.

Prime Minister of the Bosnian federation, Nermin Niksic, also reacted to this shocking news

The Prime Minister of the Bosnian Federation, Nermin Niksic, reacted to this shocking murder of three people by a man who shared it on Instagram live. Niksic shared that he is shocked and has no words to describe what happened on Friday at Gradacac.

He said,

"I have no words to describe what happened today in Gradacac."

Niksic further said that Nermin Sulejmanovic took his own life in the end, but there is nothing that can be done, and no one can bring back the lives of those who were killed.