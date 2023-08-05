"Please protect your health": Han So-hee advises fans regarding society's harmful beauty standards during her recent Instagram live

On Friday, August 4, My Name star Han So-hee kickstarted an Instagram live broadcast when she woke to spend some time with her fans. In her brief time with her fans, she talked about several topics ranging from her recent projects to random talks.

She also talked about how she's been craving sweets but can't eat any since she's on a diet for an upcoming photoshoot. At that moment, a fan confessed, saying they also wanted to be thin like Han So-hee. To this, the actress responded that being thin like her isn't good and that a person needs to be healthy.

"You shouldn't be as skinny as me. Please protect your health," she asserted.

Han So-hee advises fans about society's dangerous beauty standards

ś @4hyojoo

pic.twitter.com/8MtWp0OrdW "you can't be as skinny as me. please protect your health. inner beauty is important but my career involves showing off how I look on the outside, and that is why I lose weight. If not for that, I would've also maintained a normal weight. I think that-

As Han So-hee rolled out her Instagram live, many people excitedly tuned in since it is rare for the actress to kickstart live broadcasts due to her busy schedule. When the live started, fans were delighted to see her just woken up and in the comfort of her home.

Fans loved the entire broadcast since the actress talked about several random things like the movies and series she's watching and the projects she's involved in while she played around with her plushies and did her skincare.

Many were heavily impressed by her when she boldly addressed the ongoing pressure and harmful body standards people are forced to adhere to.

The topic started with Han So-hee confessing that she's been craving snacks and sweets but can't eat them since she's on a diet for an upcoming photoshoot.

"I have a photoshoot next week so I'm on a diet, but I want to snack so bad it's driving me crazy. If I can just keep from snacking, I can lose weight in a healthy manner but I just keep craving sweets," she shared.

This is where one of the fans asked in the comment section,

"I want to be thin like you, unnie (Korean way of addressing an elder sister). What should I do?"

As soon as Han So-hee saw the comment, she was immediately concerned and expressed that the kind of body she has isn't healthy and isn't a recommended way to maintain one's body.

She also confessed that celebrities and public figures are pressured to maintain a certain body figure and weight, leading them to sacrifice their health.

"It's not what should you do to be thin like me. You shouldn't be as skinny like me. Please protect your health. The work that I do requires that I show people both my inside and outside, and there are certain requirements to the outside part, which is why I diet. If it weren't for my job, I would maintain the weight of a normal person too," she stated.

The Nevertheless actress stated that being thin doesn't mean a person is pretty.

"I don't think it's right for our standard of beauty to be divided into 'thin' and 'fat'. It would be great if the clothes that you want to wear fit you comfortably, but I hope that you will not sacrifice your health for that. Just because you're thin, that doesn't necessarily mean that you're pretty. A healthy person will look prettier," she added.

Fans couldn't be happier to hear those words from her, and many netizens agreed that their appreciation for her further increased after the Instagram live.