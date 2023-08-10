Who was Landon Bourque? Tributes pour in as 15-year-old killed in Frisco school accident

On the morning of Wednesday, August 9, 15-year-old Frisco Independent School District student Landon Bourque was reportedly killed in a car accident. According to Star Local Media, the teen was crossing Independence Parkway on a bicycle when he was struck by a car.

The driver, whose name was not publicly released, left their vehicle in an attempt to help the teen. However, Bourque was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

The death of Landon Bourque has left the community shocked. In the wake of the incident, many locals posted tributes online, paying their respects to the deceased child and his relatives as they deal with the tragedy.

Family, please pray for the family of Landon Bourque. He was a 10th grader at my daughters school and he was tragically killed on his way to football practice this morning while riding his bike. This should never happen… RWG Landon

Members of the community have also started a GoFundMe page to aid the victim's family. The initiative, which had a goal of $15,000, has raised over $38,000.

A community responds to the death of Landon Bourque

On the GoFundMe page, organizer Gerrit Gerritsen rallied people around the cause of helping the Bourque family. Gerritsen described the fundraising initiative as a tribute to Landon Bourque.

He wasn't the biggest kid but he always wanted to get better. Landon showed heart every day. Anytime I would lift he would be a couple, racks down and he would always say to me "just wait ima catch up to you." Rest in peace Landon. Prayers to the Bourque family.

"As a community, we are all hurt by news like this and have a desire to help the family in any way possible. All donations will be presented to the family as gifts to help with the celebration of life for Landon. Our thoughts and prayers go to Eric & Shannon and the entire family. We love you all," Gerritsen wrote.

In an official statement acknowledging the teen's death, a Frisco ISD spokesperson also wrote about the impact the teen had on his community.

The statement read:

"Landon was a beloved member of the campus community. His loss will be felt by the Coyote family and our thoughts go our to the Bourque family and loved ones."

Coach Kenneth Gilchrist, a Heritage High School Football coach, described Landon Bourque as a valued member of the team. Gilchrist described the boy as someone who was always willing to uplift the other athletes he played with.

"He was an extremely hard-working young man and incredible teammate who didn't care about the spotlight and always strived to help the Coyotes have success," Gilchrist said.

The statement continued:

"His dedication and unselfishness made everyone better around him and we will remember him as the young man who always had a smile on his face."

Jaden Morris

Prayers for the family of Landon Bourque of Frisco Heritage, whom passed away this morning, after being hit by a truck, riding his bike to early morning football practice. Prayers go out to Landon's Family and Loved Ones.

The death of 15-year-old Bourque also drew the attention of many netizens who did not know him. In an online statement Landon's mother, Shannon Bourque said she appreciated the prayers of supporters, but requested that media outlets respect her family's privacy as they grieve the teenager's death.

Authorities are currently investigating the death of Landon Bourque. They have not yet confirmed the circumstances which ultimately led to the collision.