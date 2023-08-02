O'Shae Sibley GoFundMe raises more than $26,000 as gay Brooklyn dancer fatally stabbed in suspected hate crime

On Saturday, July 29, Brooklyn dancer O'Shae Sibley was stabbed to death outside of a New York gas station in what is suspected to be a hate crime. In the wake of the incident, Sibley's family started a fundraising effort to help pay for the victim's memorial service. The initiative, which had a target of $10,000, has vastly exceeded expectations by raising over $30,000.

According to The Guardian, O'Shae Sibley was stabbed to death by an unidentified suspect. The suspected killer allegedly protested when Sibley and his friends were dancing at the gas station. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation, before Sibley was stabbed. The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where medical officials confirmed that he had died.

A community pays tribute to O'Shae Sibley

O'Shae Sibley was best known for his achievements in the world of dance, as well as his activism in the East Coast's LGBTQ+ scene. A Philadelphia native, Sibley reportedly travelled to New York for the wider range of oppurtunities. According to the Alvin Ailey American Dance Foundation, he became a dedicated student over the years.

In an official statement, a spokesperson from the dance foundation said:

“The Ailey organization mourns the tragic death of O’Shae Sibley, following an attack outside of a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday night. O’Shae was a cherished and devoted Ailey Extension student. He had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow classmates."

Lily, a neighbor of Sibley's, said that he brought a vibrant energy wherever he would go. She said:

"He used to come out here dancing, happy, go to the store happy, walking happy. Everybody ... I found out yesterday. (Someone) told me he passed away I said, 'What? I didn't know that.'"

According to The New York Magazine, O'Shae Sibley was an active member of various LGBTQ+ demonstrations. His neighbor, Beckenbaur Hamilton, said that Sibley was entirely unafraid of expressing the fact that he was gay. However, many members of the gay community reportedly warned him, stating that he could easily become a victim of a hate crime.

Hamilton said:

“O’Shae wasn’t afraid of being who he was. He would defend his friends. But I’d see how people looked at them. There was a worry in the back of my mind.”

Sibley's killer has reportedly been identified by New York authorities as a 17-year-old. The alleged stabber supposedly claimed that he had attack Sibley because he was behaving inappropriately. The suspect told the victim that he was a Muslim, and that the victim's dancing was offending him. Due to the fact that the suspect is a minor, authorities have not released his name.