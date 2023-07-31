What happened to Sibley Oshae? Search for suspect underway as Brooklyn dancer fatally stabbed in suspected hate crime

On Sunday, July 30, Brooklyn dancer Sibley Oshae was allegedly stabbed to death during a confrontation with two groups. In the footage of the incident, Oshae and his friends can be seen dancing shirtless in the parking lot of a Mobil Station in Coney Island, New York. They were subsequently confronted by a group of white men, one of whom claimed that he was Muslim and that the victim's dancing offended him.

In the footage, the two groups can be seen arguing for a sustained period of time, before it escalates into a physical confrontation. One of the men stabbed Sibley Oshae, who was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Brunswick News, Sibley Oshae was involved in voguing, a type of dance that is often associated with the gay community. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether Oshae was attacked for his identity. As a result, investigators are still determining whether his murder constitutes an anti-gay hate crime.

All there is to know about the death of Sibley Oshae

As reported by CBS, the stabbing of Sibley Oshae occured at a Mobil in Coney Island Avenue and Avenue P in Midwood at approximately 11:15 pm. Oshae and his friends can be seen dancing as they fill up the gas in their vehicle. According to one of the victim's friends, they had just come from a birthday party, and they were dancing because they were in good spirits.

Shortly after, one of Sibley Oshae's suspected assailants exited the gas station convenience store and told the group to stop dancing. Oshae verbally confronted the suspect, who was joined by other men in the doorway of the store. At one point, it appeared that Oshae and his friends would leave, but the 28-year-old returned to the scene and continued to speak to the suspect.

In the moments that followed, Oshae and the suspect ended up in a physical struggle near the convenience store. At one point, the suspect stabbed Oshae, leaving the dancer in shock. Bystanders rushed to his aid, but the victim eventually succumbed to his injuries.

One friend, who didn't want to be identified, described Oshae as a talented dancer who was heavily involved in advocating for the gay community.

The friend said:

"He was just a fun-loving, beautiful person, like energetic. He was very protective of his family, like all he promoted was just love."

Another friend, Kemar Jewel, also spoke lovingly of Oshae.

Jewel said:

“He was goofy and funny and full of life and energy. And he always knew how to make people smile. I think that those are his best attributes — that he made everyone smile."

The stabbing of Sibley Oshae is currently under investigation by New York authorities. No suspects have been identified.