What did Nestor Joel Lujan Flores do? North Texas driver arrested after dead pedestrian found in his car

31-year-old Nestor Joel Lujan Flores allegedly hit a pedestrian, and the impact was so bad that the pedestrian flew inside the car on the passenger's seat. Flores, however, didn't stop driving even when the victim was inside the vehicle. According to KWTX, the same has been confirmed by the White Settlement Police Department.

When police first saw the car, a gray Kia Forte, they noticed that the windshield was damaged. They also found the driver, Nestor Joel Lujan Flores, inside the car and eventually took him into custody. Upon investigation, cops discovered this wasn't Flores' first interaction with law enforcement.

Nestor Joel Lujan Flores, drove to a Jack in the Box, after allegedly striking a pedestrian who then flew inside his car

Authorities received a welfare check at about 11:13 p.m. in the 8700 Interstate Highway 30 Service Road block. Upon arrival, they found a Kia Forte with a damaged windshield. Eventually, they also saw an unresponsive individual in the passenger's seat. Police immediately arrested the driver, Nestor Joel Lujan Flores. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

KWTX reported that, according to the police, the driver was slumped over the steering wheel when they found him. The car had also suffered some severe damage. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency personnel. Police also stated that Flores believed that he struck an animal and, thus, didn't stop even after the collision. He did not report the crash to the cops.

According to FOX 4 News, White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said:

"The call was simply, ‘Hey, there looks like a crashed car and the driver is slumped over the wheel.'"

It was further revealed by the police, that they believed that Flores was impaired when they found him.

Police believed that the collision took place after 6 pm on Saturday

Law enforcement has yet to release the victim's identity in the case. The White Settlement Police Department contacted other law enforcement agencies to see if any hit-and-run or pedestrian crash report had been filed. However, no such information was recovered. Police Chief Cook spoke about the situation, as reported by FOX 4 News, where he said:

"A little bit of confusion at the scene. He didn’t realize where he was at and thinks he struck an animal, and in reality, we know now it was a pedestrian."

Later, body parts were recovered at I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Cook added:

"Reviewing video, he actually pulled into the parking lot around 8 p.m., so that means he had stayed at our Jack in the Box for three hours and 13 minutes before we get our first call."

Nestor Joel Lujan Flores had been recorded on a Flock camera at about 6 pm at the intersection of East Mayfield and New York Avenue in Arlington. Police further noticed that the car was intact then. Upon investigation, cops also discovered that in 2021, Flores was convicted of driving while intoxicated.