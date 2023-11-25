What are Neuralgia and Neuritis? Symptoms and all you need to know following THE BOYZ's Sunwoo's health update amid comeback 

Sunwoo of THE BOYZ was announced to have been diagnosed with Neuralgia and Neuritis on November 20. According to the agency, the singer will continue participating in future schedules; however, remember not to overexert himself.

The K-pop boy group recently made a comeback with their mini album THE BOYZ 2ND ALBUM [PHANTASY] Pt. 2 Sixth Sense on November 20. Amidst the comeback on November 24, the REVEAL singer informed his agency about pain in the neck and shoulder area.

While the agency tried its utmost to take him to the hospital that morning, the artist expressed his wish to perform alongside his members. After visiting the hospital in the evening, it was confirmed that the WATCH IT singer had been diagnosed with Neuralgia and Neuritis.

What are Neuralgia and Neuritis? THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo's health conditions

Neuralgia and Neuritis are two distinct conditions but have the same features, which are sometimes mistakenly used, according to PainScale. Neuritis is a term used for the inflammation of nerves. Meanwhile, neuralgia is a sharp or stabbing pain due to damaged or irritated nerves.

It is said that Neuralgia and Neuritis must not be confused with Neuropathy, which is said to be the dysfunction or degeneration of nerves: infections, injury or damage of nerves, diabetes, etc cause Neuralgia and Neuritis. However, IST Entertainment has not disclosed the details of Sunwoo's conditions to the public.

Expand Tweet

THE BOYZ's management company released a detailed statement informing the fans about the future schedule of their artist after following up on his health condition.

IST Entertainment’s statement on Sunwoo's health

THE BOYZ's agency released a statement on the fan cafe of the group and informed,

"Following the doctor's recommendation, Sunwoo should avoid excessive movement for the time being, keeping this in mind we have planned his future schedule”.

As the artist has expressed his desire to participate in the album promotions, the agency has decided to respect his opinion. He will continue all the activities by overexerting himself to maintain his health.

Expand Tweet

The Stealer singer will be a part of the fan signing event and will try to avoid any setbacks in the activities and events promised to fans.

The agency further added,

"We will prioritize our artist's health, and we intend to continue to have him take the ongoing treatment and closely monitor his condition so that his injuries do not worsen.”

Many fans took to social media to wish the LIP GLOSS singer a speedy recovery. Some of them pointed out the similarity in his neck and shoulder condition back in 2020.

Expand Tweet

It was reported that Sunwoo had gone through pain in the region and could not attend a schedule back then.