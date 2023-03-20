What is Nick Carter accused of? Singer claims to have 12 witnesses who can debunk battery lawsuit allegations

American singer Nick Carter claims that he has a dozen witnesses to counter the s*xual assault allegations against him.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault that may trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

As per TMZ, the 43-year-old has filed new legal documents stating that he has 12 eyewitnesses who will testify on his behalf. These witnesses will supposedly prove that the alleged victim's allegations are "factually impossible."

Nick Carter is facing s*xual assault allegations from Shannon Ruth, who filed a lawsuit against him on December 2, 2022, and is seeking $30,000 in the lawsuit. She alleged in her suit that the As Long As You Love Me singer took her to his tour bus, gave her wine, forced her to perform oral s*x, and then r*ped her.

Ruth claimed that the alleged incident took place in 2001 when she was 17, and a minor. She also alleged that she contracted HPV infection (the Human papillomavirus) because of the incident.

Shannon stated that she crossed paths with Nick Carter while waiting in the queue for autographs and had informed him about her cerebral palsy and autism. However, the Backstreet Boys singer claims that the audience did not have access to busses that day, and that his talent manager and security officials can attest to that.

Nick Carter's attorney has refuted all the claims made by Shannon

According to legal documents seen by the Daily Mail, a supposed friend of Shannon Ruth claimed that the latter doesn't have cerebral palsy or autism. The person also claimed that Ruth may not have attended the concert that day.

Nick Carter consistently refuted the claims made by Ruth and filed a countersuit worth $2.35 million. The Backstreet Boys reportedly lost that amount after canceling events and losing advertisements due to Ruth's allegations.

Nick Carter and his legal team have even claimed that Shannon was misled by her family to extort money from the singer. When Ruth's claim was filed, Carter's attorney, Michael Holtz, refuted the claims.

He said that their counterclaim shows in great detail that Carter "has been a target of a malicious and long-running conspiracy." Holtz added that the singer never did the things he was accused of. The lawyer also called Carter a victim of a "calculated and concerted disinformation campaign" that was made to malign his reputation.

Holtz noted:

"He (Carter) looks forward to setting out the truth, vindicating himself in court, and putting an end to the smears and attempted shakedowns for good.”

Nick Carter was accused of assault by Melissa Schuman

However, this is not the first time that Carter has been accused of s*xually assaulting someone. Melissa Schuman, formerly of the band Dream, stated in a since-deleted post from 2017, that she met Nick while he was filming The Hollow in 2002.

She claimed that in 2003, the artist assaulted her while they were hosting guests at his home. According to CNN, Nick denied the claims, and the Los Angeles District Attorney declined to press criminal proceedings because the statute of limitations had passed.

