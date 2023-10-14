What did Nina Fathizadeh and Shahin Gheblehshenas do? San Jose Day Care workers arrested after two toddlers found dead in pool

Shahin Gheblehshenas and her daughter Nina Fathizadeh were arrested after they surrendered to the police on Friday, October 13, 2023. Shahin and Nina were arrested after two toddlers drowned to death in a pool. The news of the arrest was confirmed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Shahin reportedly owned a daycare center in San Jose, California, where the incident took place.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of the death of two children. Discretion is advised.

The children at the daycare were allegedly left unattended when they fell into the pool. While it was three children who fell in the pool, two of them died, and they have been identified as Payton Cobb and Lilian Hanan. The identity of the third child, who survived falling in the pool, has not been revealed to the public.

Shahin Gheblehshenas and Nina Fathizadeh reportedly surrendered after two toddlers drowned in their daycare

As mentioned earlier, three children at the Happy Happy Daycare run by Shahin Gheblehshenas, fell into a pool on October 2, 2023. Things only worsened when it was confirmed that two of these three kids died by drowning. It was revealed that at the time of the incident, there were four children at the daycare who were being watched by Shahin Gheblehshenas' daughter, Nina.

The district attorney's office claimed that during the incident, Shahin Gheblehshenas had gone to another unlicensed daycare, at her daughter's place. According to the authorities, when toddlers fell into the pool, there was no other adult was there to supervise the children. Reportedly, a daycare worker who usually took care of the kids had taken a sick leave for the day.

Nina Fathizadeh went to make breakfast and allegedly left the kids in the rear patio play area, where they were playing, and placed the fourth child in a crib. Around five minutes later, Nina found one of the toddlers floating in the pool and administered CPR on the child. Shortly after this, her brother arrived at the house and found two other kids in the pool.

Authorities are investigating the case to unearth details regarding the tragic incident

As mentioned earlier, three toddlers fell into the deep end of the pool and of these, two were pronounced dead. Meanwhile, the third child had to be taken into critical care where they reportedly survived.

The investigating officers noted that it was potentially the open pool gate that tempted the children to enter the pool. They believed that Shahin's husband, who usually waters the plants around the pool had possibly left the gate open.

Authorities said that they believe that while watering the plant, Shahin's husband might have propped open the gate with a clothes rack. They believe that he most likely failed to close the door after he was done watering the plants.

The mother-daughter duo has been charged with felony child endangerment. Their arraignment is scheduled for December 6, 2023. Shahin Gheblehshenas and her daughter surrendered soon after the arrest warrants were issued.

San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit along with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, had been investigating the case. The incident has impacted the community, and authorities are trying to find out more about the daycare.