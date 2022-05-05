What did Nina Turner say in her concession speech following loss in Ohio? Announcement details explored

Nina Turner (born December 7, 1967) is a progressive Democrat who teased a presidential run in 2024 during a concession speech on Tuesday after losing her bid to challenge Democratic Representative Shontel Brown.

Brown defeated Turner in Ohio's 11th Congressional Special Election with 66.3 percent of the vote.

Nina Turner's speech and announcement

Turner read most of her concession speech from her phone, but near the end, she stated that she would speak "extemporaneously" and stopped reading.

"Sister Turner ain't going nowhere," she said as the crowd applauded and cheered.

Turner referred to the late former Representative Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman elected to Congress.

She claimed that the PAC money was spent against her was "because they knew in the halls of Congress that I would shake that sucker on behalf of the poor—the working poor—and the barely middle class."

Nina Turner's Presidential race plans for 2022

She plans to campaign in key presidential election states, saying she will "take this magic all over the country and shake it that way, and baby, 2024 is coming."

“I think the great state of California got something to say about what Sister Turner should do,” she said. “The great state of Iowa got something to say about what Sister Turner should do. The great state of Nevada got something to say about what Sister Turner should do.”

She compared her plans to LeBron James' decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“LeBron James decided to take his skills to South Beach, but what Sister Turner’s gonna do is to continue taking my skills all over this nation,” she said. “And I’m gonna see some folks in 2024.”

Turner was opposed by a number of political action committees (PACs), including the Democratic Majority of Israel PAC and the Protect Our Future PAC. Turner famously blamed her loss to Brown on "evil money" last year.

Turner is a member of the Democratic Party. She was a member of the Cleveland City Council from 2006 to 2008 and a member of the Ohio Senate from 2008 to 2014. She was the Democratic nominee for Ohio Secretary of State in 2014 but lost in the general election against incumbent Jon Husted, receiving 35.5 percent of the vote.

Turner supported Bernie Sanders in his 2016 presidential campaign and became president of the Sanders-affiliated group Our Revolution in 2017. She served as the national co-chair of Sanders's 2020 presidential campaign.

