Who did Joe Rogan vote for in the 2020 US presidential election?

Joe Rogan claims to be 'socially liberal'. The renowned UFC color commentator refrains from leaning into a particular political ideology. Instead, Rogan prefers to pick the best from both sides of the political spectrum.

That might be why the 54-year-old voted for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen in the 2020 presidential election.

Rogan revealed his choice on his popular podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, during the 'End of the World #2' stream in 2020.

He reasoned that he concurred with Jorgensen's promise to pardon all nonviolent drug offenders and abolish drug laws. Rogan himself has often preached about legalizing marijuana and other recreational drug use on his podcast.

"I voted libertarian...Jo Jorgensen. I knew she didn’t have a shot. Legalizing drugs. I knew California was going to Biden no matter what and I couldn’t. I was looking at the whole thing like ‘what is this?’ I felt the whole thing is just...,” said Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan further expressed his frustration with the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, who was the frontrunner Democrat candidate back then.

The podcaster was seemingly irked by the media's conspicuous neglect of Biden's shortcomings in the lead up to the election.

"The ramping up of the Joe Biden sh*t over the last few months is ridiculous. The media is ignoring all his gaffes, ignoring all the corruption, ignoring all the Hunter Biden emails. That stuff was bad. Nobody thinks that's a good thing."

Check out Rogan revealing his vote in the Twitter clip below:

Check out JRE End Of The World #2 below:

"I share ideas from both sides" - Joe Rogan doesn't play the left vs. right political ideology game

In January 2020, Joe Rogan admitted to being a liberal on his podcast.

Rogan said he shared conservative views about the 2nd Amendment and the military. However, when it comes to criminal justice and drug policy, the stand-up comic has a liberal stance.

“I don’t give a f*** if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. I share ideas from both sides,” Rogan said in a JRE episode. “I’m kind of a hybrid in a lot of ways. I’m a big supporter of the 2nd Amendment, I’m a big supporter of the military. But I’m very liberal, I’m socially very liberal. I don’t buy this idea that I have to be a part of one party or another party.”(h/t Heavy.com)

Edited by Harvey Leonard