What did Officer Ririe Tomander do? Heyburn Police Department faces petition to prosecute dog shooter from viral video

In a controversial video, a Heyburn, Idaho police officer is seen shooting two dogs running loose near exit 211 of Interstate 84. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 27, 2023, just before 6 pm. The video that has been making rounds on the internet has left users fuming and furious.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a violent incident. Reader discretion is advised.

According to a press release by the Heyburn Police Department, the dogs caused disruptions to the traffic flow on both lanes of travel. It said that it was a safety hazard. The statement also highlighted the "potential safety risks" the dogs presented to the public. It added that the speed limit of that section of the I-84 was 80 miles per hour and that cars couldn't just abruptly stop.

A Facebook user Stephanie Carsner shared the original video on her account detailing the entire incident. She claimed to work at an animal rescue shelter and stated that the Idaho State Police gave her permission to come and rescue the dogs. In an update, Carsner mentioned that the officer in question was named Ririe Tomander.

Investigation launched into the Heyburn Police shooting two dogs

According to the statement by the police, the dogs were running loose causing a traffic backup. They claimed that despite their best attempts to call the dogs including using whistles, calls, and shouts, they remained "uncooperative." The police said that this was what led them to shooting the dogs.

Police claimed that the traffic on the route was quite heavy and the dogs weren't in the range to use non-lethal means like a taser to tame them. Thus, Heyburn police officer Ririe Tomander proceeded to shoot the animals claiming that it was "the safest" for families that were driving during the holiday weekend. Each dog was shot once and police added they neither of the dogs was tagged.

Stephanie Carsner's social media post shows Tomander fatally shooting one dog while the other lay dead nearby as she screams at the Heyburn officer. The graphic post included several images of the dogs before and after the event including photos of the bloodstained highway.

She wrote that the police officer had told her to stay at home as they were planning on shooting the dogs. However, Carsner added that she screamed at the officer telling him that he was shooting the dog since she was there as a rescuer. She even wrote that she and a dozen other people almost had the dogs in their control.

Carsner also wrote that the dogs were thirsty and not aggressive at all. Meanwhile, bystanders present at the scene claimed that the two dogs were very close to being taken away by the animal rescue team.

However, the Heyburn Police Department said that the circumstances weren't easy for first responders or the public. They also said that the investigation is being investigated.

Internet demanded the Heyburn officer be dismissed and prosecuted

As Carsner's post went viral, netizens were quick to express outrage over the incident and called for Ririe Tomander's dismissal from the police force. They even started a change.org petition for the same.

Carsner continues to demand justice and have the Heyburn officer dismissed. She has not responded to any further inquiries.

