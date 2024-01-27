What did Olivia Miller do? Charges explored as Michigan mom accused in infant's drowning death

On Friday, January 26, Michigan’s Olivia Miller was arraigned in court on several charges following the death of her infant. The 23-year-old is charged with several felonies, including involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. On November 22, 2023, her 8-month-old son, Asher Johnson, drowned in the bathtub while she was reportedly engrossed in her cell phone.

WOOD reported that Miller had allegedly left the baby Asher unattended in a bathtub for at least 20 minutes while busy with her phone call, which resulted in the drowning of the infant. Law&Crime’s review of court records reveals that Olivia Miller was taken into custody on Thursday. She was charged with one count of homicide, involuntary manslaughter, and second-degree child abuse concerning the death of Asher Johnson.

Michigan mother's varying accounts in infant's drowning tragedy

Olivia Miller reportedly contradicted herself in her different statements regarding the events preceding the drowning. According to reports from Grand Rapids NBC affiliate WOOD, Miller initially called 911 at approximately 3.38 pm on November 22. She had already told the emergency dispatchers that her infant drowned in their bathtub at their home located on 16 Mile Road Northwest.

The responders came on time, finding the victim lifeless, lying face up on the floor. He was transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During further questioning by detectives, Miller reportedly said that she put her son in the bathtub with a few inches of water and went out for laundry momentarily before returning to find Asher floating while his face was half-dipped.

The affidavit states that Miller gave “varying stories” throughout the investigation, as reported by MLive. Miller’s cellphone data, revealing usage patterns, stood in direct contradiction to her statements made before the police. The data suggested that Miller began using her phone at 3.17 pm and continued uninterrupted, with only a brief 18-second break, until she called 911 twenty-one minutes later.

Approximately four minutes before contacting emergency services, Miller reportedly sent a text message to her father, saying,

“Just trying to talk while I have time while Asher’s taking a nap.”

Subsequently, she made two calls to Asher’s paternal grandmother, informing her that the infant had drowned, before finally calling 911.

Autopsy reveals drowning as cause of infant's death

A recently conducted autopsy by the county’s chief medical examiner has confirmed that 8-month-old Asher Johnson died from drowning, Mlive reported. The medical examiner's report further revealed that Asher had been lying on his back on the floor for at least 20 minutes before authorities arrived at Olivia Miller’s Michigan home.

On Friday, Miller presented herself for her arraignment. Grand Rapids, Michigan's ABC affiliate WZZM, reported the proceedings of her case. Miller pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse charges.

"Miller's actions show no indication of intentionality," stated Frank Stanley, Miller's attorney.

Miller has been devasted over the loss of her infant, as per her attorney. The preliminary hearing for Olivia Miller will take place on February 14.

