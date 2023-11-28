What does Omid Scobie claim about Princess Diana’s death in his book Endgame? ‘Major white flash’ conspiracy theory heavily criticized

In his recently released controversial book, Endgame, journalist and royal commentator Omid Scobie has claimed that Princess Diana's death was due to a "major white flash" and not because of a drunk driver. He also claimed in his book how her sons unquestioningly believed the inquest by Met on their mother's death.

Scobie also claimed that the household of Royal's diversity drive is just a PR stunt. In 1998, Prince Charles hired Colleen Harris as press secretary, and in 2011, he hired British-Nigerian Eva Omaghomi as community engagement chief.

Scobie's Endgame also claims that Prince Charles did not try to fix his relationship with Prince Harry, even after his coronation since he was invited. In the book, Prince Charles has been painted as a "cheating husband" who ruined Princess Diana's life. However, Prince William's camp denies Endgame's claims and calls it "fabricated".

The major white flash theory proposed by Scobie in Endgame

The mouthpiece of Prince Harry and Princess Meghan is littered with errors and is being criticized for its conspiracy theories. However, the top listed is the theory of "major white flash" on Princess Diana's death in a car crash in 1997 in Paris.

Released on November 28, 2023, Scobie's book Endgame claims,

"Around 7 pm, when Princess Diana was driven to her apartment, her chauffeur Henri Paul was blinded by the paparazzi photographer's flashing. The photographers were on a motorbike and overtook the car."

The book further claims that due to "major white flashing" of the cameras, the driver lost control over 65 miles per hour and unfortunately collided with a concrete pillar." Philip and Charles, as per Endgame, had saved the royal family from having the princess marry a Muslim and bear his child.

"They cleared the decks. They murdered her," the book said.

Later, he also allegedly said that the secret agent was hired to blind the driver, Mr. Henri Paul, with a flash gun to make it look like an accident. However, this claim was dismissed by French police and former Met police chief Lord Stevens.

Endgame claims that both Prince William and Prince Harry believed, on the police inquest of their mother's death, that Mr. Paul, Princess Diana's chauffeur, was drunk and hence resulted in an accident. The theory underwent a lot of criticism, and some called it a "couple" favorable theories to defame the British Royalty.

Scobie's book mentions that Royal diversity drives a PR stunt. He called the Prince and Princess of Wales' holiday to Balmoral Castle in 2019 a "showy publicity stunt."

This criticism is because the couple received praise for taking a relatively inexpensive commercial flight (priced at £73 per person) from Norwich to Aberdeen. This contrasted Prince Harry and Meghan, who were reported to have chartered four private flights in a short period.

However, it is reported that despite the publicized commercial flight, the plane the Cambridges took did not have the Flybe airline logo. This raised speculations that some strategic image-building or public relations efforts might have been involved in portraying the couple's travel choices as more modest than they might have been.